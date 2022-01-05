Raveena Tandor Revealed She Was Linked With Her Own Brother By Media Said I Remember Those Sleepless Night

Raveena Tandon had told in her interview that her relationship with her real brother was also linked by the media. The actress was completely broken by this.

Bollywood’s famous actress Raveena Tandon has made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with her films and her style. Raveena Tandon made her debut in Hindi cinema with the film ‘Pathar Ke Phool’ opposite Salman Khan. After that she also appeared in many hit films. But there was a time in the life of the actress, when a lot of talk was made about her and her co-star. Not only this, once his name was also associated with his real brother. This was disclosed by the actress herself in a recent interview.

Raveena Tandon told in her interview that she used to treat her co-stars like friends. But the editors of the magazine did not accept this. Talking to Film Companion, Raveena Tandon said, “I still remember those nights when I could not sleep and I used to cry for sleep.”

Talking about this, Raveena Tandon said, “The gossip tabloids used to completely rip me apart. They put my credibility, my identity and my parents in trouble. I used to wonder and I used to think that what is this all about?” Raveena Tandon also shared the story related to her brother in the interview.

Talking about this, the actress said, “He had also linked my affair with my real brother. Even Stardust wrote these things. He wrote, ‘A handsome and fair boy, who comes to drop Raveena Tandon. We have found Raveena Tandon’s boyfriend. Who will give clarification on these things and for how long?”

Talking about this, Raveena Tandon further said, “We have lived in the midst of all these things. Who will explain these again and again? Even if you say ‘hello’ to someone, they still feel like ‘Okay, let’s make it with a pinch of salt’.”