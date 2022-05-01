Ravens draft pick Daniel Faalele becomes heaviest player in NFL



Baltimore has just got a behemoth in his offensive line.

Australia’s Daniel Falele is set to become the heaviest player in the NFL after being drafted in the fourth round by the Ravens.

The offensive tackle, who picked up No. 110 overall in Baltimore on Saturday, was 6 feet, 8 inches tall and weighed 384 pounds in the NFL Scouting Combine. He is set to take on the distinction of being the heaviest player in the league from New England Patriots lineman Trent Brown, who is listed at 80 380. But he will have the financial incentive to stay below 365 pounds in weekly weight-in sessions during the season.

Fayle says he hopes to benefit from working with Baltimore offensive line coach Joe D’Alesandris and believes his unique frame can give him a unique advantage in the NFL.

“I use just my length in the pass game and use my normal size in the run game to build the ball and strength, play explosively and be athletic for my size,” Falele said. “Coach ‘D’ is a great coach. We had a great meeting. He gave me that confidence. I know I’m in good hands.”

The Melbourne-born player had a unique journey in the league. He left Australia at the age of 16 with a rugby and basketball background and did not play competitive football until 2017, the Guardian reported.

“I remember it was like yesterday, I left home and made that difficult decision,” Falele said. “Everything happened for a reason, and it worked for the best. … I won’t change anything.”

After coming to the United States, Falele played for Florida’s IMG Academy before promising to play at the University of Minnesota, where he started eight games as a freshman and in 2018 became the All-Big Ten honorary right tackle.

Falele has played three seasons for the Gophers despite sitting out the 2020 season. He believes the lack of experience playing football can actually be positive.

“Being new to football, it can be an advantage because I don’t have a lot of coaches in my career, so I have less bad habits,” Falele said. “I know what I’ve been taught from here.”

Falele will now be tasked with defending quarterback Lamar Jackson in a Ravens squad that went 7-9 last season.