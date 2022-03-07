Sports

Ravens’ Lamar Jackson agrees racial bias against Black quarterbacks ‘still there’ in the NFL

Ravens' Lamar Jackson agrees racial bias against Black quarterbacks 'still there' in the NFL
Ravens’ Lamar Jackson agrees racial bias against Black quarterbacks ‘still there’ in the NFL

Ravens’ Lamar Jackson agrees racial bias against Black quarterbacks ‘still there’ in the NFL

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson says he still has something to prove as a black quarterback in the NFL.

Jackson appeared in the latest issue of “The Shop” with Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. The discussion turned to racial bias against the NFL quarterback. James believed that bias was “death” but still around, and the Ravens star agreed.

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens in action during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on December 5, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens in action during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on December 5, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
(Joe Sergeant / Getty Images)

“It’s still there. That’s why I need that championship,” Jackson said in Friday’s episode.

Jackson talks about what it took to see James grow up. Quarterback said James is his favorite basketball player.

Jackson said, “Everything. Being a champion. I think that’s what I want to take from him, if anything else. Becoming a champion and being a billionaire,” Jackson said. “That’s what I’ve been thinking since I was a kid. Being a billionaire and being a champion.”

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens passes during a game against the Cleveland Browns on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens passes during a game against the Cleveland Browns on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.
(Patrick Smith / Getty Images)

The Ravens picked Jackson’s $ 23 million player option for the 2022 season last April. In order for the team to continue playing in the 2023 season and beyond, the team will have to sign him to extend his contract.

Jackson, 25, is one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks. His 2021 season has been shortened due to injury against the Cleveland Browns.

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens watches from the sidelines in the third quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 2, 2022 at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens watches from the sidelines in the third quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 2, 2022 at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.
(Patrick Smith / Getty Images)

He finished in 12 games for Baltimore with 2,882 passing yards, 16 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions, in addition to 767 racing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

He won the MVP award in 2019.

