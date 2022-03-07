Ravens’ Lamar Jackson agrees racial bias against Black quarterbacks ‘still there’ in the NFL



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson says he still has something to prove as a black quarterback in the NFL.

Jackson appeared in the latest issue of “The Shop” with Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. The discussion turned to racial bias against the NFL quarterback. James believed that bias was “death” but still around, and the Ravens star agreed.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

“It’s still there. That’s why I need that championship,” Jackson said in Friday’s episode.

Jackson talks about what it took to see James grow up. Quarterback said James is his favorite basketball player.

Jackson said, “Everything. Being a champion. I think that’s what I want to take from him, if anything else. Becoming a champion and being a billionaire,” Jackson said. “That’s what I’ve been thinking since I was a kid. Being a billionaire and being a champion.”

NFL analyst says Bill’s Josh Allen is ‘the best player in football’

The Ravens picked Jackson’s $ 23 million player option for the 2022 season last April. In order for the team to continue playing in the 2023 season and beyond, the team will have to sign him to extend his contract.

Jackson, 25, is one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks. His 2021 season has been shortened due to injury against the Cleveland Browns.

He finished in 12 games for Baltimore with 2,882 passing yards, 16 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions, in addition to 767 racing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

He won the MVP award in 2019.