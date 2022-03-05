Sports

Ravens’ Lamar Jackson says racial bias against Black quarterbacks still exists

With an MVP and two Pro Bowl selections aside, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is still looking for more.

And being a black quarterback in the NFL, Jackson thinks winning a championship would go a long way in proving his skeptics wrong. Jackson appeared at the season premiere of LeBron James The shop Friday, when the issue of historic bias against the Black Quarterback was raised.

James started the conversation, saying “it’s going to die, but it’s still there.”

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) and Denver Broncos cornerback Kyle Fuller (23) jumped in the second quarter at Empower Field on Mile High.

Jackson replied, “It’s still there. That’s why I need that championship.”

Fresh from winning a Heisman Trophy while in Louisville, Jackson was notoriously asked to participate in extensive receiver drills at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine. He insisted he was “strictly a quarterback” and was the fifth quarterback to be selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft (Ravens, 32nd overall).

Since his slide in the first-round final pick, the NFL seems to have moved away from the stereotype. Kyler Murray was first drafted overall by the Cardinals in the 2019 NFL Draft. Trey Lance, who is mixed, and Justin Fields were both selected in the first round of last year’s NFL Draft.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws a pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Arlington, Texas.

Going back to recent history, 33 quarterbacks have been selected in the first round of the NFL Draft since 2012. 12 blacks or multinationals. Some of these selections have given the best young talent in the game today, including:

  • Patrick Mahomes – Chiefs
  • Deshaun Watson – Texans
  • Lamar Jackson-Ravens
  • Kyler Murray – The Cardinals
  • Tray Lance- 49ers
  • Justin Fields- Bears

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback Duck Prescott (4) celebrates the ball run for touchdown in the second half of the NFL Wild-Card Play-off football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Arlington, Texas on Sunday, January 16, 2022.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback Duck Prescott (4) celebrates the ball run for touchdown in the second half of the NFL Wild-Card Play-off football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Arlington, Texas on Sunday, January 16, 2022. (AP Photo / Ron Jenkins)

As the 2022 NFL Draft approaches, Liberty owner Willis is expected to be the 13th black or multinational quarterback to be selected in the first round by that time. Search outside the first round and you’ll find another name that has gone from NFL quarterback to quality.

  • Russell Wilson – Seahawks
  • Postal Prescott- Cowboy
  • Jalen Hearts – Eagles

NFL Hall of Fame coach and current NBC analyst Tony Dangi has watched the league progress over time and told NFL.com last February that he believes skin color is no longer a factor in evaluating quarterbacks.

“I think we’ve reached that stage,” Dangi said. “Since I’m sitting there broadcasting and we’re talking about Patrick Mahoms, Russell Wilson and Lamar Jackson, it’s not like, ‘Oh, my God. See what these guys are doing.’ This is, ‘This is the new quarterback position.’ So I think we’re out of it. “

