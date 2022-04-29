Ravens’ Lamar Jackson upset with Marquise Brown trade during draft



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson appeared unhappy with the news of the team trading wide receiver Marquis Brown at the Arizona Cardinal on Thursday night during the NFL Draft.

The Ravens switched some picks throughout the first round but the big deal came with the Cardinals. Baltimore picked up Brown and the third round to the Cardinals for their No. 23 pick. Baltimore center Taylor used the 23rd pick to select Linderbaum.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Jackson tweeted his clear unhappiness about the trade. He even retweeted a fan who wrote: “We did business to the last Hollywood with good heart emojis.”

Brown has played 16 games for the Ravens for the second year in a row. He made 91 catches on 146 targets for 1,008 yards. Both had career heights for receivers. He added six touchdowns as well. Only tight end Mark Andrews had more goals than Brown during the year.

Baltimore finished 8-9 last season.

Jackson has played 12 games but missed the last four due to injury. The 2019 NFL MVP had 2,882 passing yards, 16 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions for the Ravens. He had 767 racing yards and two touchdowns – his lowest score since becoming a full-time starter in Baltimore.