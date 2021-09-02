Ravi Ashwin playing xi in Team India: Why Ravichandran Ashwin didn’t get a chance to play xi Virat Kohli explains after tossing in Oval Test

The fourth Test against England starts today at the Oval. While throwing the coin, the eyes of the whole world were on Virat Kohli. Fans wanted to know if Ashwin got a place in the playing XI. The answer to this question was found as soon as the coin was tossed. The best spinner in the world is out of the team once again.

Why didn’t Ashwin get a place?

When captain Kohli was questioned on the issue, he was of the clear view that the playing XI had been selected with the English team in mind. According to Virat, ‘England have four left-handers. In such a situation, left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja can directly benefit from the roughness of four Indian fast bowlers. He also gives the balance at number seven. Rory Burns, David Malan, Moin Ali and James Anderson are the four batsmen for England.

Is Ashwin being ignored?

After hearing this statement of Kohli, it seems so. Ravichandran is not only India’s top spinner but he has proved his worth by batting. Whether it’s saving a match in Australia or scoring a century against England in the home series. He is currently the second highest ranked bowler in the world. His record in England has also been impressive. The 34-year-old off-spinner, who has taken 18 wickets in 11 Tests, would have been upset if the 34-year-old had been in the XI.

READ Also Argentina 1-1 Paraguay: Messi denied winner as hosts stay unbeaten VIDEO: So Ashwin was not found in the playing XI, what was the reason for the weather?

England won the toss and elected to field

Hosts captain Joe Root won the toss and elected to bowl first. India captain Virat Kohli said that if he had won the toss, he too would have preferred to bowl, but this is something that is out of anyone’s control. India have made two changes in this match. Ishant Sharma has been replaced by Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Shami has been replaced by Shardul Thakur in the XI. England have also made two changes, replacing Sam Karen with Jose Butler and Oli Pope replacing Chris Vokes.

Both teams are playing XI

The five-match series is currently tied at 1-1. The two teams for the match are as follows: India: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Shabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Siraj and Jaspreet Bumrah.

England: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, David Malan, Joe Root (a), Oli Pope, Moin Ali (vc), Johnny Bairstow, Craig Overton, Oli Robinson, James Anderson, Chris Vokes.

