Ravi Dahiya had to be satisfied with the silver medal, Deepak Poonia missed out on the bronze medal

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Today is the 14th day of Tokyo Olympics 2020. Today India won two medals. At the same time, there were big ups and downs in wrestling. The first medal of the day was won by the Indian men’s hockey team in the form of a bronze medal. Wrestler Ravi Dahiya won the second medal of the day. However, Deepak Poonia lost in the men’s 86 kg bronze medal bout. Not only this, World No 1 Vinesh Phogat also lost in the quarterfinals.

Wrestler Ravi Dahiya won the silver medal in the 57 kg weight category. In the final, he was defeated 7-4 by two-time world champion ROC wrestler Javur Yuguev. This is India’s second silver medal in Tokyo Olympics. With this medal, India’s medal tally in the Tokyo Olympics has gone up to 5.

Deepak Poonia lost 2-4 to Sen Marino’s Mayels Najim. In Tokyo Olympics, India has got only one silver medal in wrestling so far. Earlier, the Indian men’s hockey team created history by defeating Germany 5-4.

The diamond merchant who gifted the Mercedes and car to the employees made this promise to the women’s hockey team, people said – don’t bet

In the women’s 53kg category, Vanessa Kaladzinskaya of Belarus defeated Vinesh Phogat 3-9 in the quarterfinals. Vinesh could have got a chance to win the bronze medal if Vanessa had reached the final, but it did not happen. Vanessa was defeated by Chinese wrestler Pang in the semi-finals.