Ravi Dubey self-isolates after testing positive for coronavirus, urges fans to stay optimistic

Trendy tv actor Ravi Dubey acknowledged he has examined apparent for the novel coronavirus and is below dwelling quarantine. The 37-12 months-venerable actor took to Instagram on Monday night time to fragment his prognosis.

He informed all people that got here involved with him to carefully present display screen themselves.

“Hello guys upright obtained my doc it’s apparent would symbolize any particular person who has advance in shut contact with me inside the last few days to seize care of themselves and present display screen their signs if any… I truly grasp remoted myself and am in care of my advance and expensive ones,” he wrote.

Place a query to this put up on Instagram A put up shared by Ravi Dubey 1 (@ravidubey2312)

The actor requested everybody to pause optimistic amid such making an attempt out cases.

“Care for protected ..pause apparent (as in pause optimistic) god bless us all,” he wrote.

On Monday, Mumbai reported 1,782 recent circumstances, taking the tally to 6,77,412 whereas the full fatality rely stood at 13,855, the articulate well being division acknowledged.