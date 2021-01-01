Ravi Kishan and Pawan Singh’s film Merka Bharat Mahan: Mera Bharat Mahan may be released on August 15.

Bhojpuri film ‘Mera Bharat Mahan’ starring Ravi Kishan and Pawan Singh in the biggest mega budget of 2021 is all set to release on August 15. This is good news for the fans of Ravi Kishan and Pawan Singh.

Under the banner of V Pranjal Films Creation Pvt Ltd and produced by Satyajit Ray and Vipul Rai, director Devendra Tiwari said that the film is adorned with patriotic stories. So it would be good to release it at the national festival. But if the cinemas, which have been closed for several months due to Kovid 19, are open and the market environment is good, the film could be released on Independence Day, August 15.



Movie poster

Ravi Kishan and Pawan Singh will be seen in strong roles in the mega budget film. We will say that both the superstars have been working with each other for a long time. However, the film will see three beautiful actresses from the Bhojpuri world, Anjana Singh, Garima Parihar and Mani Bhattacharya. Post production of the film is currently in full swing in Mumbai studios. The audience is very excited about this film.