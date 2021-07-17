Ravi kishan birthday special unknown facts about starting life

New Delhi. It is everyone’s dream to become a successful star in Bollywood. But during this, every actor also has to face many struggles. Be it Shah Rukh Khan or Amitabh Bachchan, everyone has worked hard to make a special place in this industry. Among them, there is a superstar who had to face many difficulties to reach this point, we are talking about today’s superstar Ravi Kishan. Let us know some unheard stories related to Ravi Kishan on his birthday …

There was a time when Ravi Kishan had given up

Ravi Kishan, the superstar of Bhojpuri cinema, is not interested in any identity. He is a well-known artist of Bhojpuri cinema as well as Hindi cinema. Not only this, he has also made a special identity by joining politics. He has also become an MP from BJP. With respect and fame, he lives a life of pride, but there was a time when this actor had become fascinated by Pai-Pi and lost his life, then his father became his biggest support.

The fields were mortgaged to bring the daughter home

If told, it goes that when Ravi Kishan was struggling, his daughter was born, during that time he did not even have enough money to get his wife and daughter discharged from the hospital. For this he had even mortgaged his farm. Then the girl was handed over to him.

When Sita was made in childhood, she used to be beaten a lot

Ravi Kishan had told in an interview that seeing the financial constraints of money, he used to become Sita in Ramlila. After this, he had taken the decision to leave the house in his childhood. Ravikishan, fond of acting, got his first Bhojpuri film in the year 2003. This first film made him a star overnight. Since then Ravi Kishan never looked back.