Ravi Kishan calls for ban on vulgarity in Bhojpuri songs: Bhojpuri songs and movies Rudeness: Obscenity in Bhojpuri films and songs should be banned, says Ravi Kishan. About 25 crore people in the country love Bhojpuri language and those who speak and study Bhojpuri live all over the world.

Bhojpuri film industry superstar and BJP MP Ravi Kishan is often seen speaking openly on all social issues. Now they have demanded the central government to enact a law to ban vulgarity in Bhojpuri films and songs. Ravi Kishan has written letters to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar and also to the Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Ravi Kishan has said that obscenity in Bhojpuri films and songs should be banned. About 25 crore people in the country love Bhojpuri language and those who speak and study Bhojpuri live all over the world. Ravi Kishan said that he has been associated with the Bhojpuri film industry from Mumbai for more than 3 decades. There is no doubt that they have made significant contribution in enriching the Bhojpuri film industry but this demand is also relevant.



Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan is constantly striving for the upliftment of Bhojpuri. He is the only MP in the Lok Sabha who also introduced a bill to include Bhojpuri in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, so that the Government of India would provide protection to the language.

Ravi Kishan explained the ways to avoid corona, saying – everyone’s life is important READ Also Dhanush Starrer Earns Rs 10.50 Crore on Day 1

Ravi Kishan wrote in his letter that Bhojpuri region has made significant contribution in the freedom struggle. He said that he himself is a resident of Jaunpur in Purvanchal. Ravi Kishan has mentioned in the letter that many films have been made in Bhojpuri language but in the last few decades there has been a significant decline in Bhojpuri films and especially the songs in them. Today’s Bhojpuri movies and songs have become synonymous with pornography, which is a matter of serious concern. This is having an adverse effect on the mind and soul of the younger generation. Therefore, there is a need to curb the vulgarity of Bhojpuri films and songs.

Ravi Kishan has called on the Uttar Pradesh government and the Bihar government to enact strict laws to ban obscenity in Bhojpuri songs and films. Ravi Kishan has mentioned that Bhojpuri is mainly spoken in western Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, about 25 crore people speak Bhojpuri and love Bhojpuri. There are a large number of people around the world who know Bhojpuri. It is the responsibility of all of us to respect Bhojpuri. The Uttar Pradesh government along with the central government and the Bihar government will work to send a good message to the society by enacting laws in honor of Bhojpuri. He is absolutely convinced of this.