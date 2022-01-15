Ravi Kishan UP Mein Sab Ba Song Goes Viral Before UP Election 2022 BJP MP Shows Their Report Card Through Song

Ravi Kishan has launched the track ‘UP Mein Sab Ba’ earlier than the UP elections, by means of which he was additionally seen presenting the report card of the Modi-Yogi authorities.

The dates for the meeting elections to be held in Uttar Pradesh have been introduced. The outcomes of this election, which might be held in seven phases, might be introduced on March 10. In such a scenario, the ruling social gathering has given its full energy to return to energy. Whereas the Chief Minister of the state Yogi Adityanath just isn’t uninterested in counting the works executed by him, different leaders are additionally seen repeatedly campaigning for the social gathering. Even earlier than the elections, BJP MP Ravi Kishan has additionally launched the track ‘UP Mein Sab Ba’.

Through this track, MP Ravi Kishan has introduced the report card of Modi and Yogi authorities. BJP MP Ravi Kishan began the track by saying ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’. In his track he stated within the native language, “What was by no means there may be now. All the things is there in UP now.” Within the track, Ravi Kishan, referring to PM Modi and CM Yogi, stated, “Jai Ho Modi Ji, Jai Ho Maharaj Ji.”

BJP MP Ravi Kishan additionally shared the track from his Twitter deal with and wrote, “Bharat Mata Ki Jai. Communicate the jai of Guru Gorakshanath Maharaj. In all places Shiva. Shambhu Shambhu Shambhu. Jai Ho Modi Ji, Jai Ho Maharaj Ji. Now all the pieces is in UP.” Social media customers are additionally not uninterested in commenting on this track of Ravi Kishan.

Lengthy stay Mom India..!

Say the jai of Guru Gorakshanath Maharaj..!

Har Har Mahadev.. Shambhu Shambhu Shambhu Jai Ho Modi Ji, Jai Ho Maharaj Ji

Now all the pieces is in UP..! Will you bless? pic.twitter.com/LVYHiP4z1E — Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann) January 14, 2022

Reacting to Ravi Kishan’s track, a person named Shashikant Kumar wrote, “Superb, fantastic, fantastic, har har mahadev.” On the similar time, a person wrote, “Ready hai brother.” However, a person named Aghori took a dig on the BJP MP quite the opposite for the track. The person wrote, “Hey re, all of the God individuals have been placed on responsibility. There may be nothing to allow them to take away from faith and so they haven’t executed something particular for karma.

Allow us to inform that earlier than BJP MP Ravi Kishan, MP Manoj Tiwari’s track ‘Mandir ab banana laga hai, Bhagwa rang chadhne laga hai’ turned very viral. He composed this track on the idea of the melody of well-known singer Jubin Nautiyal’s track ‘Dil Galti Kar Baitha Hai…’. Through this track, Manoj Tiwari had left no stone unturned to focus on the opposition events as nicely.