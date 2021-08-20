Ravi Shastri Book Stories: Ravi Shastri writes about Virat Kohli and his dedication to the team in his new book

Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri has a new book. The name is ‘Stargazing: Players in My Life’ … The book describes many funny incidents in detail. Some of the stories in this book have been published in our partner newspaper Times of India.We have already told you the story of Shastri running after Javed Miandad wearing boots. Now let’s turn to Virat Kohli. Yes! Ravi Bhai did not forget to mention his favorite and current captain of the team Kohli, we will tell you later what he wrote about Chiku.

Kohli is passionate

According to Shastri, ‘Virat Kohli’s passion makes him different from other cricketers. I have not seen any Indian player work so hard in the last four decades. His training, diet has changed the atmosphere of the entire dressing room. But this is only one part. Virat also net with the same dedication. He wants to keep improving.

The battle between the best to be the best

‘Spend hours on the net. The role against the team or the bowler, using all your strength to correct small mistakes like backlift. He not only wants to be the best in the team but also the best among the best people in the world. He is used to fighting now. This is good for Kohli and now for the whole team. In other words, he is restless.

There is no fear of failure

‘He is always looking for new things, he is always looking for new things. Do new experiments, some pass, some fail. Failure takes a great lesson. He is always enthusiastic, some on the field consider him against the cricket culture, but he is his natural nature. This is what makes him a formidable warrior in front of opponents on the field.

