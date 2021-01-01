Ravi Shastri Kovid-19 Positive: After Team India’s head coach Ravi Shastri, both of them became corona positive.

Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri, fielding coach R Sridhar and bowling coach Bharat Arun also tested positive for Covid-19 in the RT PCR test. It will remain in isolation for the next 10 days.

Four members of the support staff will stay in London while Team India will leave for Manchester for the final Test of the five-match series. The 5th Test of the series will be played in Manchester from 10 September.

Ravi Shastri also tested positive for corona in RT-PCR test, set aside for 10 days: BCCI sources

5 year old Shastri tested positive for side flow test (rapid antigen test). He later parted ways with Arun, Sridhar and physio Nitin Patel.

The players of the Indian team and the rest of the sports staff underwent 2 lateral stream tests on Saturday evening. After that, Shastri’s report came positive just minutes before the fourth day of the fourth Test on Sunday.

All players and support staff have been fully vaccinated. It is believed that at the time of their book launch, the Shastri team was in the grip of a virus in a hotel where other guests from outside were also allowed to come. Arun, Patel and Sridhar (R Sridhar) were present on the occasion.



India and England are tied 1-1 in the series

India and England are tied 1-1 in the five-match series. India’s position in the Oval Test is strong. The Indian team has given the hosts a tough target of 368 for victory. The final of the series will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester. India won the second Test by 151 runs while the hosts won the third Test by an innings and 76 runs at Headingley. The first Test of the series ended in a draw due to rain.