Ravi Shastri Kovid Positive: If RTPCR test is negative, Ravi Shastri and coaching staff can go to UK on Wednesday: Team India head coach Ravi Shastri can leave UK on Wednesday, provided …

Highlights India-England 5th Test match canceled

Head coach Shastri Corona tested positive during the Oval Test

The 10-day isolation is expected to end on Monday

Manchester

Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri and his assistants Bharat Arun and R Sridhar are expected to leave for India on Wednesday. Earlier, however, his RT-PCR report was twice negative.

He has been in isolation since September 4 after coming positive in the Covid-19 test before the fourth Test at the Classical Oval. The 10-day separation with Arun and Sridhar is expected to end on Monday.

However, all three must pass the RT-PCR test negatively before leaving the UK for India. He is expected to take part in a tough ‘bio-bubble’ in Dubai after the Indian Premier League as the Indian team gathers for the T20 World Cup campaign.

A senior official of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on condition of anonymity, “Ravi, Sridhar and Arun have no problem and no further symptoms. They will take their RT-PCR test on Monday and if all goes well they can go on the scheduled date of departure on September 15th. The final decision will be made by the medical team.

Meanwhile, other support personnel of the Indian contingent will arrive in India on a commercial flight via Dubai on Monday afternoon. Junior physio Yogesh Parmar, who tested positive on September 8, will remain in isolation for a few more days and will leave the house only after quarantine is completed.

The fifth Test between India and England at Old Trafford was canceled after Virat Kohli refused to field his team for fear of a transition.

The lone Test is expected to take place in July next year but the England and Wales Cricket Board has approached the ICC for an early resolution of the issue by its dispute committee.