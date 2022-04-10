Ravi Shastri on Yuzvendra Chahal: Life ban, let offender never come near a cricket field

Former head coach of the Indian cricket team Ravi Shastri has demanded a life ban on the player who physically assaulted Yuzvendra Chahal. It also suggested that the guilty player should never be allowed to hit near the cricket field. In a video shared by Rajasthan Royals, Yuzvendra Chahal, in a conversation with Ravichandran Ashwin and Karun Nair, had told how their lives were saved in IPL 2011.

In a shocking revelation, Chahal had said that after a 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL) match, a drunk player hanged him from the balcony of the 15th floor of a hotel in Bangalore. Responding to this, Shastri said that this is no joke. Shastri told ‘ESPNcricinfo’, ‘I do not know who is the person associated with this, he was not conscious at that time. If this happens then it is a matter of great concern. Somebody’s life was in danger, some may find it funny, but it is not funny at all.

“It showed that whoever tried to do so was not in a proper position,” he said. When you are in such a situation and try to do something like this then the chances of making a mistake become more. This is not acceptable at all.’

31-year-old Chahal, one of the country’s top leg-spinners, had revealed this during a conversation with Ravichandran Ashwin. The video of this conversation was released by his new IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals. Chahal has played for the Indian team under the guidance of Shastri.

Ravi Shastri said, ‘I am hearing such a thing for the first time. It’s not funny at all. If this incident happens today then the culprit should be banned for life and that person should be sent to the rehabilitation center as soon as possible.

He said, ‘Life ban, it is better that he does not come near the cricket ground, then only he will know whether it is funny or not.’ Yuzvendra Chahal Said that many people were not aware of this incident as they had kept it to themselves.

Former India all-rounder Shastri said it is important that players report such incidents at the earliest and not wait for a tragedy to happen. In conversation with Ashwin Chahal Said, ‘Some people know my story. I never talked about it, never shared it.’

He said, ‘I was with Mumbai Indians in the year 2013. We had a match in Bangalore. After this the players met each other. One player was drunk, I will not take his name. Chahal said, ‘He was drunk and was looking at me. He called me He took me outside and hung me outside the balcony.’