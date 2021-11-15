Ravi Shastri open up his future definitely want to coach IPL franchise also want to be part of media industry expanding broadcasting industry after retirement

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has appointed Rahul Dravid as the head coach of Team India in place of Ravi Shastri. Rahul Dravid was earlier the head of the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Now Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that VVS Laxman will replace Dravid as the NCA chief.

Ravi Shastri, the former head coach of the Indian team, talked about his future on a news channel on Sunday, 14 November 2021. During this, he expressed his desire to coach any team of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He said that he would definitely like to coach one of the franchises in the IPL.

Earlier, Cricbuzz had reported that the Ahmedabad franchise may rope in Ravi Shastri as their coach for the 2022 season of the IPL. The news also said that the franchise, owned by private equity firm CVC Capital, has already approached the veteran cricketer in this regard.

Now that Ravi Shastri’s tenure as Team India’s head coach is over, the former India all-rounder has revealed two options where he would like to find his way. Another option is the media or broadcasting industry.

Ravi Shastri feels that the way the sports media industry is expanding, he can also be a part of it. Ravi Shastri has already been a part of broadcasting for two decades after retiring from the game. In an interview with NDTV, Ravi Shastri said, ‘If I get a chance, I will definitely coach the IPL team. There are no two opinions about it.’

“It will be a great experience,” he said. It’s something I haven’t tried yet and I enjoy challenges. I will definitely go in that direction.’

Returning to commentary again, he said, ‘After I left sports, I was associated with the broadcasting industry for 23 years. The sports fraternity has created massive opportunities. Five fingers are not enough, you need ten.’

Ravi Shastri’s tenure as India’s head coach ended early last week. In the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, the team failed to make it to the semi-finals. With the end of Team India’s campaign in the World Cup, Shastri’s tenure also ended.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has given this responsibility to Rahul Dravid in his place. Rahul Dravid was earlier the head of the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore. Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that VVS Laxman will replace Dravid as the NCA chief.