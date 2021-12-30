Ravi Shastri Raised Questions on Selection Process Of Team India Asked For Rights of Captain and Coach in Procedure

Ravi Shastri, the former head coach of the Indian cricket team, has been in the headlines continuously after he stepped down. His statements are continuously coming in the media. In this episode, another statement of his has come out in which he has raised questions on the selection process of India. He believes that the coach and the captain should have a role in the selection of the national team.

Former head coach Ravi Shastri said that the captain can express his opinion in the selection committee meeting but the decision is taken by the five-member selection committee while the coach has no role in it. He told ‘Star Sports’ that, “It is very important that the captain and coach have a role in the team selection. Especially if the coach is experienced enough as I was and now there is Rahul (Dravid).”

Shastri said that the captain should know the thinking of the selectors. He said, “There should be a meeting for this. This is not possible on the phone or from outside without meeting. The captain should be in the meeting so that he can get to know the thinking of the selectors.

Supported Ambati Rayudu

Let us tell you that Ravi Shastri has already given a statement regarding the Indian selection process. He recently said that he was not in favor of taking three wicketkeepers in the 2019 World Cup squad. He had said that Ambati Rayudu or Shreyas Iyer could have been included in the team instead of a wicketkeeper.

He also said that, “I never interfered in the work of the selectors unless I was asked to express my opinion during the general discussion. Usually the coach does not interfere in the team selection.

Significantly, in Australia and England, the head coach is part of the selection committee. Whereas in India there is no such separate arrangement for head coach. Head coach does not interfere in team selection in India. From the last home series against New Zealand, Rahul Dravid took over as India’s head coach, replacing Ravi Shastri.