Ravi Shastri Says Ambati Rayudu or Shreyas Iyer Should have got place in 2019 ODI World Cup There was no need of 3 wicketkeepers

The tenure of Ravi Shastri, who became India’s head coach in 2017, has ended after the 2021 T20 World Cup. Shastri has made many revelations about his coaching journey in an interview given to Times of India.

Former head coach of the Indian team Ravi Shastri has raised questions on team selection. In one of his recent interviews, he has also disclosed about the team selection for the 2019 World. He has said that Ambati Rayudu or Shreyas Iyer could have been given instead of three wicketkeepers. Significantly, at that time MSK Prasad was the chief selector.

‘Rayudu or Iyer should have been in the team’

When asked why Ambati Rayudu was dropped in the 2019 World Cup? After this he said, ‘I had no hand in this. But yes, I did not understand the point of having three wicketkeepers. With MS Dhoni both Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik were not needed. Rayudu or Shreyas Iyer should have been in the team.

The former head coach further said, ‘I never interfere between the selectors. Not unless I am asked for my opinion or I am part of the general discussion.

Shastri answered many questions in this interview. He also expressed grief over the loss in the finals of the 2019 ODI World Cup and the 2021 World Test Championship. Apart from this, including his special bond with Virat Kohli, he also expressed grief over never winning the ICC trophy.

He also talked about the historic victory won by Team India at the Gabba Cricket Ground during the recent Australia tour. He said that, ‘Gaba Test will always be remembered. This is one of the most special matches of this century. There we had many problems in front of us, limited player, injury problem, quarantine rules etc. In front was the mighty team of Australia. Its that Test was the most special Test match of this century.