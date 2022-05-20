Ravi Shastri shared stylish pictures, wrote- I am in good mood, ask anything; People said– Hardik and Ranveer are hidden inside you – Ravi Shastri shared stylish pictures and wrote – I am in a good mood, ask anything; People said – both Hardik and Ranveer are hidden inside you.

Ravi Shastri shared stylish pictures, wrote- I am in good temper, ask something; People said– Hardik and Ranveer are hidden inside you – Ravi Shastri shared stylish pictures and wrote – I am in a good temper, ask something; People said – both Hardik and Ranveer are hidden inside you.

Ravi Shastri, the previous head coach of the Indian cricket crew, is once more in the information. This time the subject of debate is her stylish pictures going viral on social media. Followers have favored his pictures very a lot. They are additionally making humorous feedback on them. Ravi Shastri turned lively on social media from the morning of Friday, 20 Might 2022. He made a number of tweets in a span of few hours. On this, he shared his completely different type and type pictures. He additionally wrote fascinating captions on the pictures.

Within the first image, he’s seen sporting black glasses, a purple jacket and a chain round his neck. Within the caption of this image, he wrote, ‘Good morning’ is non-compulsory when you cannot sleep in any respect. Three hours later, he shared a image once more on Twitter. On this too he’s seen sporting the identical costume. Ravi Shastri wrote in the caption of this image, ‘My household lives in Mumbai and I dwell these moments.’

The previous all-rounder of the Indian cricket crew didn’t cease there. Three hours later, he once more shared one other image on Twitter. On this, he was seen sporting a pink coat. An aged girl can also be seen with them. Within the caption of this image, he wrote, ‘You are in his DM (Direct Message). She is on my VIP visitor listing.

Ravi Shastri 4 hours later, he tweeted once more. On this he wrote, ‘I am chill.’ After 2 hours i.e. round 7 pm, he once more made a tweet. On this tweet, he wrote, ‘I am in a very good temper right now. Ask something.’ He additionally wrote #AskRavi in ​​entrance of the tweet.

I’m in a good temper right now, ask me something. #AskRavi — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 20, 2022

Mujhe kya mein toh chill hun ? — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 20, 2022

Till now Ravi Shastri The rationale behind sharing such a publish isn’t recognized, however followers are having fun with a lot on social media. Some have linked it to Hardik Pandya and some to Ranveer Singh. @NVR45ROHIT wrote, ‘I am both Hardik and Ranveer hidden inside you. Come out slowly Sirji. @ArnologicB3ats wrote, ‘That is what occurs when you stick with Hardik Pandya for too lengthy.’ @sagarcasm wrote, ‘That is this ‘O Pancho Friday aa’ model of Ravi Shastri.