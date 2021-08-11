Ravi Shastri to resign after T20 world cup, Rahul Dravid will be new coach?, virat kohli may leave captaincy – Rahul Dravid will be the next coach of Team India? News of Ravi Shastri stepping down as head coach after T20 World Cup

Rahul Dravid can be the next head coach of Team India. According to media reports, after the ICC T20 World Cup in November this year, Ravi Shastri may resign as the head coach of the Indian cricket team. If sources are to be believed, after the T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli can also leave the post of captaincy.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited applications for the post of Head of Cricket at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Bangalore. After this, the news of making the current NCA chief and former India captain Rahul Dravid the head coach of Team India has got a boost. According to the reports, Ravi Shastri will leave the team after the end of the contract. He has told some BCCI officials that he now wants to step down from this post.

If sources are to be believed, Rahul Dravid did not want to leave the post of NCA, nor did he want to become the head coach of the Indian team, but after talks with BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, he has agreed to it. Sources also say that Anil Kumble, the former coach of the Indian team and the legendary bowler of his time, may also return soon.

Let us tell you that Rahul Dravid, who played a key role in building India’s bench strength (pool of players for the national team), was appointed as the NCA chief in July 2019. He had previously worked with junior players for a long time as the coach of the India Under-19 and India A teams.

At the same time, in 2014, Ravi Shastri was associated with Team India as a director and worked in this position till the T20 World Cup in 2016. After this, former veteran spinner Anil Kumble was made the head coach of the team. Anil Kumble resigned from his post after the Champions Trophy played in 2017 after a rift between captain Kohli and him. After this Ravi Shastri was made the head coach of the team.





