Ravi Shastri virat Kohli yes man left hand man Team India former head coach gave answer on

During the conversation, Ravi Shastri spoke candidly on the Virat Kohli-Sourav Ganguly controversy, the similarities between himself and Kohli and the tough decisions taken by him as the head coach of the team.

During his tenure, the former head coach of Team India, Ravi Shastri was often accused of being Virat Kohli’s ‘Yesman’. Meaning he used to say yes to captain Kohli. Ravi Shastri was a guest on eAdda of ‘The Indian Express’.

Shastri said, ‘I do not give importance to such things. People have every right to say, write and guess what they want. It doesn’t mean that I start thinking about it and get entangled in all these things.

He said, ‘I don’t give much importance to them. Virat and I had the same ideology. Our relationship was wonderful. It is just as if two like-minded people are doing their work in a professional manner.

Ravi Shastri also said that he had not set any agent for selecting any player. He only looked at the player’s form and conveyed his opinion to the captain and the team management.

Ravi Shastri also gave his opinion on the Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly controversy. The matter could have been handled through mutual discussion, he said. Communication makes things better.

Ravi Shastri said, ‘I think Virat Kohli has put forth his point. Now Sourav Ganguly should also put forth his opinion. The question is not who is the truth and who is the lie. The real thing is, what is the truth after all? All this can come out only through dialogue.

Let us tell you that Virat Kohli was removed from the ODI captaincy before leaving for the South Africa tour. After this there was an earthquake in Indian cricket. In the press conference, Virat Kohli had rubbished the statement of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly in which it was said that he had advised Kohli not to give up the T20 captaincy.