ravi shastri warned if icc and cricket boards do not do anything mental fatigue very bad effect on game players go back on international commitments

Ravi Shastri said, ‘If the ICC and cricket boards around the world do not solve mental fatigue soon, then it can have a very bad effect on the game in the coming times. Players can go back on their international commitments.

Ravi Shastri’s tenure as head coach came to an end with the departure of Team India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. In his last press conference as Team India coach, while Shastri defended Team India’s early exit from the World Cup, he also warned the International Cricket Council (ICC) and other cricket boards. Shastri claimed that if Don Bradman also had to stay in the bio bubble for a long time, his batting average would also come down.

Shastri reminded in the press conference that the Indian team has been living in a bio bubble for almost six months. Shastri said, ‘I would like to say one thing. In this tournament, the switch is not what we should have been. It’s not an excuse, but when you live in a bio bubble for 6 months…. There are many players in this team who play all three formats. For the last 2 years, he has barely stayed at his house for 25 days. If we had got some time between IPL and T20 World Cup, it would have been fine.

He said, ‘I don’t care who you are. Even if your name is Don Bradman, your batting average will go down. The people who are playing are all human beings. They don’t run on petrol. Not that you poured oil in the car and started driving it.

Speaking candidly on mental and physical fatigue, Shastri said, “The first thing that comes to my mind is rest. I am mentally tired. However, I expect this to happen at my age. But these players are tired mentally and physically.

He said, ‘If the ICC and cricket boards around the world do not do anything about mental fatigue in the coming time, then it can have a very bad effect on the game. In that case, players can withdraw from international commitments.

He said, ‘We accept defeat. We are not afraid of losing. Trying to win, you can lose matches, but here we did not try to win because we were missing the X factor (because the players were mentally and physically tired).

Ravi Shastri thanked former BCCI president N Srinivasan for giving him the opportunity to coach India. Also hinted that his future could be in TV commentary again, where he had made a name for himself before joining coaching. He also thanked outgoing bowling coach Bharat Arun for his excellent attack and outgoing fielding coach R Sridhar for raising the team’s fielding standards to world class.

Ravi Shastri believes that the best thing about Rahul Dravid would be to have a world-class team, which is at least 4 years away from going through a transition phase. The next head coach of Team India is Rahul Dravid.

Ravi Shastri said, “Of course we have someone in Rahul Dravid who will inherit a great team. Despite this, with his level and experience, he will only improve this level in the times to come. Dravid’s tenure will begin with the T20 and Test series against New Zealand at home.