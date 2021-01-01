Ravi Shastri’s positive test for Covid-1 for: Big blow to Team India, the support staff was separated after Ravi Shastri found Covid positive – Team India’s head coach Ravi Shastri tested positive for Covid-1 for.

Team India suffered a major setback just before the start of the fourth day of the fourth Test against England. Four assistant staff members, including head coach Ravi Shastri, need to be left out. In fact, the BCCI’s medical team has ruled out head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach B Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar and physiotherapist Nitin Patel as a precaution after Shastri’s side flow test came positive on Saturday evening.

They have undergone RT-PCR testing and will all stay in Team Hotel and will not travel with Team India until confirmed by the medical team.

The remaining members of Team India had two Tests (one last night and another this morning) and were allowed after all the negative tests for the fourth day of the fourth Test starting at the Oval.