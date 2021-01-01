Ravi Shastri’s statement on winning Lord’s: Ravi Shastri, the head coach of Team India after winning at Lord’s; Coach Ravi Shastri hails Lord’s Test victory, congratulates Team India on Twitter

After India’s spectacular victory in the Lord’s Test, all cricket fans, including former cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag, have lauded and congratulated Team India. On Tuesday, Team India’s head coach Ravi Shastri also tweeted about the players’ pain. The Virat Kohli-led side recovered from a difficult situation at the end of the fourth day and won the second Test against England by 151 runs.

Describing the victory at Lord’s in particular, the coach wrote – ‘Home of Cricket’ Winning at Lord’s is special for both the coach and the player. Thank you very much friends for this victory. Enjoy these moments. The Indian team had set a target of 272 for victory against England on the 5th day after lunch. In reply, England were bowled out for 120 and India won by 151 runs.



Now the third Test between the two teams will be played in Leeds from 25 August. India set a target of 272 runs in 60 overs against England on the fifth and final day of the match. Mohammad Siraj (4 for 32), Jaspreet Bumrah (3 for 33), Ishant Sharma (2 for 13) and Mohammad Shami (1 for 13) all out England for 120 in the 52nd over.

India declared their second innings at 298 for eight with Shami (56 not out off 70 balls) and Bumrah (34 not out off 64 balls) for the ninth wicket.

