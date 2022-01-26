Ravi Teja Birthday Rana Daggubati Wish Him Know About His Struggle And Charges Per Movie

HappyBirthday Ravi Teja: Today is the 54th birthday of Ravi Teja. Today he may be a superstar, but his journey was full of difficulties.

Today is the 54th birthday of South’s superstar Ravi Teja. With his films, he has made such a place in the hearts of people that everyone is crazy about his action and style. Ravi Teja’s real name is Ravi Shankar Raju Bhupathiraju, but he has always been known by his stage name. During his career, Ravi Teja has acted in more than 70 films and is also one of the highest paid actors in the Telugu film industry. On this special occasion of his birthday, along with the fans, film stars are also congratulating him a lot.

‘Baahubali’ actor Rana Daggubati took to Twitter to share some pictures with Ravi Teja on the special occasion of his birthday. He tweeted congratulating the South superstar and wrote, “Many happy birthday boss.” Congratulating Ravi Teja, Gopichand Malineni wrote, “Many Birthday Wishes to our beloved Maas Maharaj Ravi Teja, the Maharaja of Energy.”

Started his career as an assistant director: Let us tell you that Ravi Teja has made a tremendous identity in the world of cinema, but he had to face many difficulties in the beginning. He was given only small roles in films. In such a situation, he had decided to become an assistant director in films and TV programs to get noticed by the director. In the year 1996, Krishna Vamsi gave him an opportunity to work with him as an assistant director.

Krishna Vamsi offered Ravi Teja a small role in the film ‘Ninne Pelladata’. But after its release, the film made such a splash at the box office that it was also awarded the National Award. In the year 2001, Ravi Teja got a chance to work in Itlu Shravani Subramaniam. His film rocked the screen. His 2002 film also proved to be a hit at the box office.

Ek film ka kar karte karna raisa karte karte hai: In the year 2003, Ravi Teja worked with Puri Jagannadh in the film and his film proved to be a blockbuster hit. According to media reports, the actor’s film Crack earned around Rs 60 crore at the box office. After this film he started charging 10 to 12 crores for a film.