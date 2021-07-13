Ravi Teja features as 'massiest officer' in first look of Ramarao On Duty; all you need to know about RT68

Uncategorized

The makers of Ravi Teja’s 68th movie enjoy released the first peek poster and title of the principal-awaited carrying out presently time, 12 July.

What is Ravi Teja’s characteristic within the movie?

Titled Ramarao On Accountability, the movie is directed by Sarath Mandava and might presumably peek Teja taking part in a government officer named B Ramarao. Sharing the poster on social media, the production dwelling SLV Cinemas printed that the actor will most probably be considered taking part within the “massiest officer” within the movie.

On the poster, Teja is considered wearing formals and is looking stylish as ever alongside with his shades on and a government jeep within the background. It also has a declaration that he’ll fulfil his responsibilities impartially and loyally.

Meet the MASSiest officer RAMA RAO 😎#RT68 titled as #RamaRaoOnDuty 🔥@RaviTeja_offl @itsdivyanshak @directorsarat @sathyaDP @sahisuresh @Cinemainmygenes @SamCSmusic @SLVCinemasOffl @RTTeamWorks pic.twitter.com/BxVbVSnvSC — SLV Cinemas (@SLVCinemasOffl) July 12, 2021

When did the movie spin on ground?

Inspired by true events, Ramarao on Accountability went on ground on 1 July and the shooting is at this time going on in Hyderabad.

Who’re the cast and crew people on the movie?

Divyansha Kaushik is taking part within the feminine lead within the movie. Teja currently shared a BTS portray from the gadgets in which he’s considered cuddling up with Kaushik.

Search for this put up on Instagram A put up shared by RAVI TEJA (@raviteja_2628)

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri, the principal-hyped movie marks the production debut of Teja’s RT Teamworks. SAM CS is composing the music for RT68 while Sathyan Sooryan is onboard as the cinematographer.

It also aspects Sr Naresh, Nassar, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Pavitra Lokesh in pivotal roles.

When will the movie start?

The movie is predicted to start in theatres next yr, nevertheless, the makers are yet to officially direct the start date.

Teja also has movies be pleased Khiladi and director Trinadha Rao Nakkina’s next in his kitty. While Khiladi is predicted to hit the theatres very soon, the actor will shoot for Nakkina’s excessive-octane entertainer after Ramarao on Accountability.