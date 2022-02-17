Entertainment

Ravi Teja’s tag on Akshay’s ‘Khiladi’

11 seconds ago
Ravi Teja's tag on Akshay's 'Khiladi'
While there is a competition to outdo each other in Bollywood and South Indian film industry, the conflict between the two is also increasing.

While there is a competition to outdo each other in Bollywood and South Indian film industry, the conflict between the two is also increasing. The latest controversy over business interests is Ravi Teja’s Telugu-Hindi dubbed film ‘Khiladi’, which released on February 11, is in court to stay its release. ‘Khiladi’ is Akshay Kumar’s hit Hindi film and seven films have been made under this series so far.

The ‘players’ are clashing, going to court. The Mumbai player is Akshay Kumar and he was challenged by Hyderabad player Ravi Teja when his Telugu to Hindi dubbed film ‘Khiladi’ released on 11 February. Meanwhile, Ratan Jain, the producer of ‘Khiladi’ in Mumbai, did not know that someone in Hyderabad was making ‘Khiladi’ in Telugu in the name of his film. When the trailer of Telugu ‘Khiladi’ was released on February 8, he prepared a case with a lawyer and filed a case in the Delhi High Court.

In his petition, he said that the title ‘Khiladi’ is registered in his name and no other producer can make a film with this title without his permission. But on February 11, Ravi Teja’s Telugu dubbed ‘Khiladi’ is releasing in Hindi and its producer has not taken permission from him to use the title, so its release should be stopped immediately.

The hearing was held in the court only on February 11, which said that the screening of the film cannot be stopped in this situation. Ratan Jain of Venus Company made ‘Khiladi’ in 1992, which was Akshay Kumar’s first hit film. Using the title ‘Khiladi’ when ‘Khiladi’ went, Jain made ‘Tu Khiladi Main Anari’. This was followed by Keshu Ramsay, who is known for making horror films, to take forward the ‘Khiladi’ series.

He made five Khiladi films (Sabse Bada Khiladi, Khiladi Ka Khiladi, Mr and Mrs Khiladi, International Khiladi and Khiladi 420) with Akshay Kumar. The last release of the series was ‘Khiladi 786’ in 2012, which also had Akshay Kumar’s actress wife Twinkle Khanna as one of the four producers. Apart from this, the TV show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ was also made using the title ‘Khiladi’, the first two seasons of which were hosted by Akshay Kumar.

So a Telugu producer should make a film on the title series which has so many producers in Mumbai associated with it without permission and instead of Akshay, Ravi Teja’s Khiladi gets tagged. So what should have happened happened. The matter went to court. This ‘mess’ in titles has become commonplace. Manufacturers’ associations are not able to do anything as it is a matter of language. For them Telugu ‘Khiladi’ is different, Hindi ‘Khiladi’ is different.

The titles of both were registered in different organizations. But this creates confusion among the audience. Who among the audience was known as ‘Khiladi’ Akshay, will now be known as Ravi Teja? Teja is a star in Telugu. Films like Akshay’s ‘Rowdy Rathod’ on ‘Vikramarakudu’, Salman’s ‘Kick’ on ‘Kick’, Ajay Devgn’s ‘Son of Sardar’ on ‘Maryada Ramanna’, Jackky Bhagnani’s ‘Rangrez’ on ‘Shambo Shiva Shambo’ have become.


