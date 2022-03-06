Sports

Ravichandran Ashwin Breaks Kapil Dev Record of Test Wickets Becomes Second Most Indian Wicket Taker Behind Anil Kumble

1 min ago
Ravichandran Ashwin Test Wickets: Ravichandran Ashwin has broken Kapil Dev’s record of 434 Test wickets against Sri Lanka in the Mohali Test. He has now become the highest Test wicket-taker for India after Anil Kumble.

Ravichandran Ashwin has surpassed legendary India all-rounder Kapil Dev as he took his third wicket in the form of Charith Aslank in the second innings of the Mohali Test against Sri Lanka. Now he has become India’s second leading wicket-taker in Test cricket after Anil Kumble. He has 435 wickets in his Test career so far (till taking 3 wickets in the second innings of the Mohali Test).

Ravichandran Ashwin has now entered the top-10 list of bowlers with the most Test wickets in the world at number 9. In the first innings of the Mohali Test, Ashwin had overtaken New Zealand legend Richard Hadlee (431) by taking two wickets. After this, taking the second wicket in the second innings, he went ahead of Sri Lanka’s Rangana Herath (433).

He has now surpassed Kapil Dev (434) to become the second highest Test wicket-taker for India. In the case of Indian bowlers above him, it is now just Anil Kumble. Jumbo has taken 619 wickets in Test cricket. Talking about the whole world, the players who are currently playing above Ashwin include the names of James Anderson (640) and Stuart Broad (537).

India’s top 5 Test wicket-takers

  • Anil Kumble – 619 wickets
  • Ravichandran Ashwin – 435 wickets (Mohali Test match in progress)
  • Kapil Dev – 434 wickets
  • Harbhajan Singh – 417 wickets
  • Ishant Sharma and Zaheer Khan – 311 wickets

Ravichandran Ashwin achieved this feat in his 85th Test match. At the same time, all other bowlers in this list have played 100 or more Test matches. In ODIs too, he has taken 151 wickets in 113 matches and 61 wickets in 51 T20Is for India. Ashwin has been doing wonders in Test cricket not only with the ball but also with the bat. This is the reason that he also has 2905 runs in his name in Test which includes five centuries and 12 half-centuries.


