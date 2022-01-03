Ravichandran Ashwin Eyes Kapil Dev Test Wickets Record in Johannesburg Test Also Virat Kohli Can Equal Steve Waugh Test Win Record As Captain

The Johannesburg ground has always been special for India. Team India is invincible on this ground since last 29. On the other hand, Ashwin is just 5 wickets away from becoming India’s second best spinner.

Will keep an eye on these records too

These are the best bowlers of India in Test cricket

The Indian team will play the second test match of the three-match series against South Africa in Johannesburg from today. Virat Brigade leads 1-0 after registering an impressive 113-run win in the Centurion Test and the biggest record the team is aiming for is a Johannesburg win. If Team India wins here, it will create history after waiting for 29 years.

The special thing is that in the last 29 years, the Indian team has never lost on this ground. If the team wins this match, then it will be India’s 41st Test victory under the captaincy of Virat Kohli. In this respect, he will also be equal to former Australia captain Steve Waugh. Along with this, Ravichandran Ashwin’s target also has the records of three giants of the world.

Ashwin can become India’s second best Test bowler

Anil Kumble has taken 619 wickets in Test cricket for India. He is followed by legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev who has taken 434 wickets in 131 Test matches. Ravichandran Ashwin has so far taken 429 wickets in 82 Test matches. Ashwin is just 5 wickets behind Kapil Dev.

If he takes 5 or more wickets in this match then he will become India’s second highest wicket taker. On the other hand, Ashwin can also leave behind Richard Hadlee of New Zealand and Rangana Herath of Sri Lanka. Legendary fast bowler Richard Hadlee has 431 wickets in 86 Test matches and Sri Lanka’s left arm spinner Rangana Herath has 433 wickets in 93 Test matches.

Anil Kumble – 132 matches, 619 wickets

Kapil Dev – 131 matches, 434 wickets

Ravichandran Ashwin – 82 matches, 429 wickets

Harbhajan Singh – 103 matches, 417 wickets

Ishant Sharma – 105 matches, 311 wickets

At the Wanderers ground in Johannesburg, Virat Kohli has 310 runs in four innings of two matches and Cheteshwar Pujara has 229 runs in his name. Kohli is the second highest run-scorer on this ground. If Virat scores seven runs, he will overtake New Zealand’s John Reid. Reid has scored 316 runs in four innings of two matches at this ground.

While Cheteshwar Pujara has scored 229 runs in four innings of two matches here. England captain Joe Root has scored 231 runs on this ground, while Steve Waugh has 237 runs on this ground. Pujara will have a chance to leave both of them behind. Also, if he plays a big innings, then he can also become the top foreign scorer of this ground.

Significantly, India took a 1-0 lead in the series, registering their first-ever Test win at Centurion. Talking about Johannesburg, India has never lost on this ground in 29 years. In such a situation, if India wins this test match, then this team of Virat Kohli will become the Indian team to win the Test series for the first time in South Africa.