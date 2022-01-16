Ravichandran Ashwin Heart Touching Message for Virat Kohli After Stepping Down As Test Captain Says You Left Behind Headache Of Your Successor

After Virat Kohli abruptly stop the Test captaincy, Ravichandran Ashwin posted a heartwarming put up for him. He additionally mentioned on this put up that, you additionally left a headache about your successor.

Virat Kohli had all of a sudden determined to stop the Test captaincy by sharing a letter on social media on Saturday night. Not solely the cricket world but in addition the followers have been fairly stunned by his resolution. After his resolution, many fellow gamers and former gamers gave reactions. On this episode, Ravichandran Ashwin additionally made a put up for him.

Ravichandran Ashwin wrote many heartwarming issues whereas tweeting on Virat Kohli’s resolution to step down as captain. On this, he additionally wrote that you just (Kohli) additionally left a headache along with your successor. Together with this, Ashwin additionally talked about the success achieved by India beneath the captaincy of Virat and wished him all the most effective.

Ashwin wrote a really lengthy put up for Virat on Twitter and his tweet got here in three components. India’s star spinner wrote that, ‘Captains in cricket are remembered for their information and successes. However after the benchmark you’ve gotten set for the group, folks will discuss in regards to the victories in Australia, England, Sri Lanka and many others.

He additional mentioned, ‘Successful is simply the results of the match. However the higher you sow the seed, the higher the harvest will probably be. The crops you’ve gotten ready for the group, the requirements you’ve gotten set, then everybody’s expectations have elevated from all of us. Effectively finished Virat Kohli.

Cricket captains will all the time be spoken about with respect to their information and the sort of triumphs they managed, however your legacy as a captain will stand for the sort of benchmarks you’ve gotten set. There will probably be individuals who will discuss wins in Australia, England , Sl and many others and many others — Ashwin ?? (@ashwinravi99) January 16, 2022

On the similar time, Ashwin additionally wrote that, ‘You have additionally created a headache about your successor with this. I bought lots out of your journey as captain. We realized that, we must always all the time depart JDah when issues are on the upper facet and might be taken to better heights in future.

It’s price noting that Virat Kohli had earlier introduced to step down from T20 captaincy earlier than the T20 World Cup in 2021. On the similar time, earlier than the tour of South Africa, Rohit Sharma was given the captaincy in his place in ODIs, suggesting totally different captains of white ball and purple ball. Now he has additionally stepped down from Test captaincy i.e. now we are going to name him as former captain and never Captain Kohli.