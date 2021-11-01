ravichandran-ashwin-virat-kohli-relationship-is-again-under-scanner-former-cricketer-nick-compton-puts-question-over-not-including-experienced-spinner-in-playing-11 – Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Former English cricketer raised questions on the relationship between Ashwin, said

Once again many questions have been raised regarding the relationship between Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin. On this, former England cricketer Nick Compton has raised the question that this is the reason why Ashwin is not getting a place in the team. Should captains get that much power?

Due to the poor performance of the Indian team in the T20 World Cup 2021, captain Virat Kohli is constantly being criticized on different issues. Meanwhile, one of the biggest issues is again making headlines. This issue is the relationship between Ravichandran Ashwin and Virat Kohli. During the recently concluded tour of England, Ashwin was kept out by Virat Kohli during the entire series and something similar is being seen in the T20 World Cup as well.

Many experts in the cricket world are constantly raising questions on why veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is not being given a chance in the team. For this, former England cricketer Nick Compton has directly attributed the relationship between Kohli and Ashwin behind this.

Compton tweeted after India’s defeat on Sunday and wrote, ‘I don’t understand how Ashwin is not getting a place in the team due to his unfriendly relationship with captain Virat Kohli. Do you think captains should get that much power?

It is worth noting that a few days ago such reports had also surfaced citing media reports that, after the final of the World Test Championship, the player who complained to Secretary Jay Shah about Virat Kohli’s attitude was Ashwin. However, later the names of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane also surfaced.

I just don’t understand how Kohli’s prickly relationship with Ashwin is allowed to keep him out of Indian teams? Do you think Captains should be allowed such autonomy? — Nick Compton (@thecompdog) October 31, 2021

Apart from this, the Indian team that went on the tour of England played four Test matches. Ravichandran Ashwin did not get a chance in the last-11 in all the four Test matches. After which this decision of Indian captain Virat Kohli was questioned many times and there were many speculations whether all is not well between the two.

Ravichandran Ashwin returned to India’s limited overs team after a long hiatus for the ongoing T20 World Cup. Ashwin also bowled brilliantly against Australia in the practice match. He did well in the IPL as well. In such a situation, not giving him a chance in the last-11 has been beyond the understanding of many cricket pundits.