Ravidas #Mehrotra #Latest #News #Ravidas #Mehrotra #Latest #News #Ravidas #Mehrotra #Latest #News

Highlights MP-MLA court issues arrest warrant

The court has also sought an explanation from the police by November 2

42 years ago, Ravidas vandalized the office of the Registrar of Lucknow University.

Lucknow

An MP-MLA court has issued an arrest warrant against former Samajwadi Party cabinet minister Ravidas Mehrotra. Police from Hasanganj police station, who reached Ravidas Mehrotra’s house in Lucknow on Saturday, pasted the notice. He was not present when police reached Ravidas Mehrotra’s house.

Warrant issued in 42 year old case

An MP-MLA court has issued an arrest warrant against Ravidas Mehrotra, declaring him absconding. The court issued the warrant while hearing a 42-year-old case involving Ravidas Mehrotra. 42 years ago, Ravidas had vandalized, beaten and abused the registrar’s office of Lucknow University. Ravidas Mehrotra, who has been absconding for years, has been booked in the case.

Asked for an explanation from the police

The court has asked the inspector of Hassanganj police station to give an explanation by November 2 and also against Ravidas Malhotra on February 1. Of has been asked to issue a warrant. The court also directed to file various cases against Inspector Hassanganj for negligence and non-appearance of the accused.