Ravin Tandon on Dugra Pooja

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, on the first day of Navratri, wished the people of the country on the occasion of Mahalaya. He tweeted to wish everyone a happy and healthy life, which was retweeted by Raveena Tandon and spoke about the safety of the country’s girls and their families.

Going on Twitter, Narendra Modi wished everyone a healthy and happy life in the years to come and wrote, ‘Happy Mahalaya! We bow our heads before Mother Durga and ask for her blessings for the happy life of the whole earth and for the welfare of our countrymen. Everyone wants a happy and healthy life in the future.



Retweeting PM Modi’s tweet, Raveena Tandon spoke about the safety of girls and their families in the country and tagged Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani.

In this tweet, Raveena tagged Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani and wrote her words and said- My Durga! The girls of the country, we need a guarantee for their safety and that of their families.

Mahalaya is considered to be the beginning of Durga Puja and the end of Pitru Paksha. Autumn Navratri Mahalaya begins on the second day of the new moon i.e. Pratipada. Durga Puja starts from the day of Mahalaya.