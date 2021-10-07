Ravin Tandon on Dugra Pooja
Retweeting PM Modi’s tweet, Raveena Tandon spoke about the safety of girls and their families in the country and tagged Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani.
In this tweet, Raveena tagged Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani and wrote her words and said- My Durga! The girls of the country, we need a guarantee for their safety and that of their families.
Mahalaya is considered to be the beginning of Durga Puja and the end of Pitru Paksha. Autumn Navratri Mahalaya begins on the second day of the new moon i.e. Pratipada. Durga Puja starts from the day of Mahalaya.
#Ravin #Tandon #Dugra #Pooja
