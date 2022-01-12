ravindra jadeja allu Arjun indian all rounder seen look like south super star allu arjun Pushpa The Rise picture of smoking beedi goes viral

Inside 5 hours, greater than 12 lakh likes and greater than 20 thousand feedback had come on this put up of Ravindra Jadeja. Within the picture, Ravindra Jadeja is seen smoking beedi like Allu Arjun. He additionally wrote a dialogue from the movie ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ in his put up.

Ravindra Jadeja, one of the star all-rounders of Staff India, could be very lively on social. He’s additionally very a lot mentioned about his look. The newest case is said to Allu Arjun’s blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise.

Ravindra Jadeja shared two footage on Instagram on 12 January 2022. On this, he’s seen in a harmful look like South Celebrity Allu Arjun. She has taken this look from the lately launched ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. He has additionally shared a picture of Allu Arjun together with his picture.

This look of Ravindra Jadeja is viral on social media. Inside 5 hours, greater than 12 lakh likes and greater than 20 thousand feedback had come on it. Within the picture, Ravindra Jadeja is seen smoking beedi like Allu Arjun. He has additionally written a dialogue from the movie ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ in his put up.

Jadeja has additionally written a warning together with it. Jadeja wrote, ‘That is for graphical illustration solely. Cigarette, bidi and tobacco consumption is injurious to well being. It causes most cancers. Don’t devour it.’ Nevertheless, this look of Ravindra Jadeja could be very a lot preferred by the followers. Individuals are praising him by commenting fiercely. Allu Arjun has additionally commented on his put up. Allu Arjun posted a number of hearth emojis earlier. After this wrote, Thaggede Le.

On this put up of Jadeja, left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav pulled his leg. Commenting on Jadeja’s put up, Kuldeep wrote, ‘Ready for the following movie….’ Replying to Kuldeep’s remark, the Indian all-rounder additionally wrote, ‘Sure, will likely be taking pictures in NCA.’

Ravindra Jadeja has actually preferred the film Pushpa: The Rise. He shared the video on social media for a number of days whereas talking the dialogues of this movie. Ravindra Jadeja is a component of Chennai Super Kings, a franchise of Chennai within the Indian Premier League (IPL). The franchise has retained him this time at the next value than Mahendra Singh Dhoni.