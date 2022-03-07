Sports

Ravindra Jadeja Becomes Sixth Player in World To Score 150 Plus Runs With Five Wickets in Test Cricket

Ravindra Jadeja Becomes Sixth Player in World To Score 150 Plus Runs With Five Wickets in Test Cricket
Ravindra Jadeja Becomes Sixth Player in World To Score 150 Plus Runs With Five Wickets in Test Cricket

Ravindra Jadeja Becomes Sixth Player in World To Score 150 Plus Runs With Five Wickets in Test Cricket

Ravindra Jadeja Becomes Sixth Player in World To Score 150 Plus Runs With Five Wickets in Test Cricket

Ravindra Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja has kept the name of Sri Lanka in the Mohali Test so far. First he scored an unbeaten 175 with the bat. Then he took five wickets in the bowling. He became the sixth player in the world and the third from India to do so in Tests.

Ravindra Jadeja scored an unbeaten 175 with the first bat in the Mohali Test against Sri Lanka. Then he also sent five players from Sri Lanka to the pavilion. He has now become the sixth cricketer among players across the world to do so. Earlier also two Indian players were involved in the matter of taking more than 150 runs and 5 wickets in an innings.

Before Ravindra Jadeja, Mushtaq Ahmed of Pakistan did this feat against New Zealand in 1973. In that match, he took 5 wickets for 49 runs after playing an innings of 201 runs. That is, after 49 years, Jadeja has achieved this feat and added his name to this list.

Sir Jadeja’s entry in the list of legends

Before Jadeja or say first, Indian cricket Vinoo Mankad did this feat against England in 1952. He also dismissed five English batsmen after scoring 184 runs in that match. After this, Dennis Atkinson scored 219 runs and took five wickets against Australia in 1955.

READ Also  Ochai Agbaji, David McCormack lead No. 6 Kansas over West Virginia

In 1962, Polly Umrigar, the second Indian, took 5 wickets after scoring an unbeaten 172 against the West Indies. The name of West Indies legend Sir Gary Sobers is also included in this case. He also took 5 wickets for 41 runs against England in 1966 after playing an innings of 174 runs. Sir Jadeja’s name has also been added to the list of all these legends.

Let us also tell you a special thing that Jadeja had earlier taken five wickets in Test cricket in 2017 and there was Sri Lanka in front too. Ravindra Jadeja took five wickets for 152 runs at the SSC Stadium in Colombo. This was his 10th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. His best performance is 7 for 48 in an innings.

In the Mohali Test, India took a 400-run lead over visiting Sri Lanka after the first innings. India had declared the innings for 574 while playing first, in reply the visitors were all out for 174 runs. Apart from Jadeja, Ashwin and Bumrah got 2-2 successes. At the same time, Mohammed Shami also got a wicket. The hosts have fed Sri Lanka the follow-on.


