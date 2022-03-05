Ravindra Jadeja Leaves Kapil Dev Behind by Breaking 36 Years Old Record With Unbeaten 175 Runs in Mohali Test –

Ravindra Jadeja Unbeaten 175 Runs: Ravindra Jadeja broke Kapil Dev’s 36-year-old record while playing an unbeaten 175 in the Mohali Test against Sri Lanka. With this innings, he has also overtaken Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni.

Ravindra Jadeja Unbeaten 175 Runs: Ravindra Jadeja broke Kapil Dev’s 36-year-old record while playing an unbeaten 175 in the Mohali Test against Sri Lanka. With this innings, he has also overtaken Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni.

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja played a brilliant innings of 175 not out against Sri Lanka. India declared their first innings on 574 runs before tea hour on the second day. This was the second century of Jadeja’s Test career. Prior to this, his highest Test score was 100 runs, which he scored against West Indies at the home ground in Rajkot in 2018.

Ravindra Jadeja came out to bat at number 7 in the first match of the Test series against Sri Lanka. After this, from yesterday till today, he scored an unbeaten 175 off 228 balls, showing a great game. This is the highest score by any Indian player in a Test match while batting at 7th or below. Earlier in 1986, Kapil Dev had scored 163 runs against Sri Lanka at Kanpur ground.

Left behind MS Dhoni too

Ravindra Jadeja has now come on top in this list. Before him, Rishabh Pant was second with an unbeaten 159 and former captain MS Dhoni was third with 144 runs. Dhoni played this innings against West Indies in Kolkata in 2011. At the same time, who can forget Rishabh Pant’s innings of 159 not out against Australia on the Sydney ground in 2019.

Teams with 3 century partnerships after 5 wickets fell

West Indies v India, Delhi 1948

England v Australia, Sydney 2011

India vs Sri Lanka, Mohali 2022

Batting for almost a day, Ravindra Jadeja played 228 balls and hit 17 fours and 3 sixes. He shared 104 for the sixth wicket with Rishabh Pant (96), 130 for the seventh wicket with Ravichandran Ashwin (61) and then an unbeaten 101 for the 9th wicket with Mohammed Shami. He was involved in all three century partnerships in this innings.

India scored 574 for 8 in the first innings of the Mohali Test and declared the innings. Apart from Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin have also scored half-centuries in this innings. This first match of the two-match Test series is to be held till March 8. Then the second match will be held in Bengaluru from March 12 to 16.