Ravindra Jadeja May Succeed MS Dhoni As Next Chennai Super Kings Captain in Upcoming IPL 2022 As Reports Claimed

IPL 2022 public sale is to be held on twelfth and thirteenth February 2022 in Bengaluru. Earlier than that large information has began popping out concerning the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings. If reviews are to be believed, after MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja can take over the command of Yellow Military.

IPL 2022 public sale is to be held on twelfth and thirteenth February 2022 in Bengaluru. Earlier than that large information has began popping out concerning the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings. If reviews are to be believed, after MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja can take over the command of Yellow Military.

The thrill concerning the fifteenth version of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has intensified today. Day by day some secret data is popping out quoting reviews. In the meantime, quoting media reviews, there was flying information that Ravindra Jadeja may be made the brand new captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after MS Dhoni.

The truth is, since a submit on Twitter since Friday morning, there was hypothesis that MS Dhoni might hand over the captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja in IPL 2022. Nonetheless, the previous Indian captain had stated in an occasion just a few days in the past that every time he performs the final match in the IPL, he’ll play in Chepauk, Chennai in entrance of his viewers.

On the identical time, the IPL franchise additionally retained him for the upcoming IPL 2022. Together with him, Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, opener Rituraj Gaikwad and England all-rounder Moeen Ali have additionally been retained. In accordance with the most recent reviews, Ravindra Jadeja can grow to be the brand new captain of CSK after Dhoni.

Nonetheless, no official announcement has been made on this but. It is usually not but clear how lengthy Dhoni will play in the IPL. He’ll play the complete season of IPL 2022 or retire after enjoying a few matches in Chennai. State of affairs just isn’t clear now. In such a state of affairs, it might not be proper to say something clearly on this matter. However regardless of the information is, all are based on the reviews.

Sir Jadeja has been part of IPL champion group 3 occasions

Ravindra Jadeja made his IPL debut in 2008. At the moment he was a part of Rajasthan Royals. Rajasthan additionally grew to become the IPL champion for the one time in this season. After that he got here to Chennai Super Kings. However his place was not steady and he was additionally part of groups like Kochi Tuskers, Gujarat Lions.

When Chennai Super Kings returned in 2018, Sir Jadeja was as soon as once more part of the Yellow Military. This season, Chennai Super Kings grew to become the champion for the third time and Jadeja was a part of the group. Since then, Jadeja didn’t go away the Thala Military till CSK grew to become the champion for the fourth time in 2021.

He thus managed to elevate the IPL trophy for the third time. In 2021, he performed an necessary position in making the group champion for the fourth time along with his all-round efficiency. He has performed a complete of 200 matches in IPL. He is likely one of the gamers who’ve been part of this league because the first season. He has 2386 runs and 127 wickets to his identify. He’s additionally an ideal fielder.