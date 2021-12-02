Ravindra Jadeja Net Worth IPL Salary 2022 Income Assets House pictures 4-storey royal bungalow in Jamnagar Gujarat Top Stats

Team India’s favorite all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was born on 6 December 1988 in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Jadeja’s childhood went through a lot of problems. His father worked as a security guard, while his mother was a nurse by profession.

Cricket is followed blindly in India. Fans are crazy about sports and players and one such star of the Indian team is cricketer Ravindra Jadeja. Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been retained by the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings for Rs 16 crore for the next season of the tournament.

The franchise has retained him for Rs 4 crore more than even Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Ravindra Jadeja is counted among the current top all-rounders in the world. The brand value of Ravindra Jadeja is very high. He has also achieved the achievement of Most Respected Player in the world.

Ravindra Jadeja has also topped the all-rounder rankings. Apart from being a respected player, Ravindra Jadeja is also known for his lifestyle. He is one of the richest cricketers in the world.

According to media reports, Ravindra Jadeja’s net worth is estimated to be US $ 13 million (about Rs 100 crore). His main source of income and net worth is cricket. Apart from international and national level, he also earns huge amount from IPL. He also earns a lot from endorsements of many brands.

According to the reports, Ravindra Jadeja’s net worth has increased by 40% in the last few years. Similarly their income has also increased. Net worth calculation can be simply said that current assets – current liabilities. Let’s take a look at Ravindra Jadeja’s assets.

Ravindra Jadeja’s Assets:

House: According to caknowledge.com, Ravindra Jadeja is the owner of a luxury designer house in Jamnagar, Gujarat. His 4-storey bungalow is also a center of attraction for the people of Jamnagar.

From the large doors to the vintage furniture and chandeliers, the bungalow exudes a majestic chic feel. Jadeja, also known as Royal Navaghan, lives a royal life. The vibrancy of the city’s rich history of kings and princes doesn’t stop at the exteriors, it is in the interiors of Jadeja’s home as well.

Apart from this bungalow, the cricketer also owns a farm house which is a popular spot on his Instagram- Mr Jaddu’s farm house. The cricketer is fond of horse riding. He is often seen spending time with his horses at the farm house.

Ravindra Jadeja Car Collection: Ravindra Jadeja’s car collection is quite small. He has some of the best luxury cars in the world. His car brands include a black Hyundai Accent and a white Audi Q7, BMW X1 and Hayabusa bikes.

A lot of earning win of any athlete depends on his performance and fan following. Ravindra Jadeja is one of the most popular and trusted players in India and other countries. He has also invested in several real estate properties. Thus, we can estimate that his net worth will increase further in the coming years.

Ravindra Jadeja Net Worth (2021): 13 million US dollars

Monthly Income and Salary: 1.2 crore plus

Annual Income: more than Rs 16 crore

Ravindra Jadeja IPL Salary

Year Team Salary (in Rs.) 2022 (Retained) Chennai Super Kings 160,000,000 2021 Chennai Super Kings 70,000,000 2020 (Retained) Chennai Super Kings 70,000,000 2019 (Retained) Chennai Super Kings 70,000,000 2018 Chennai Super Kings 70,000,000 2017 Gujarat Lions 95,000,000 2016 Gujarat Lions 55,000,000 2015 Chennai Super Kings 55,000,000 2014 Chennai Super Kings 55,000,000 2013 Chennai Super Kings 92,000,000 2012 Chennai Super Kings 92,000,000 2011 Kochi Tuskers Kerala 43,700,000 2009 Rajasthan Royals 1,200,000 2008 Rajasthan Royals 1,200,000 Total , 930,100,000

Had to face difficulties in childhood

Team India’s favorite all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was born on 6 December 1988 in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Jadeja’s childhood went through a lot of problems. His father worked as a security guard, while his mother was a nurse by profession. Before Jadeja became a successful cricketer, his family was financially weak. Due to this he had to face a lot of difficulties in becoming the star of Team India.

Mother could not see son in Team India jersey

Ravindra’s father wanted to send him to the army, while his mother wanted him to become a cricketer. Jadeja made his mark around the world by becoming the star all-rounder of Team India, working day and night to fulfill his mother’s dream. The sad part is that his mother could not see her son in the Team India jersey. He died in an accident in the year 2005. His mother’s death had such a bad effect on Jadeja that he had made up his mind to quit cricket.

Ravindra Jadeja with wife Riva Solanki. (Source- All photos Ravindra Jadeja Instagram)

Wife Riva Solanki is active in politics

Ravindra Jadeja tied the knot on 17 April 2016. He is married to Riva Solanki. Jadeja has a daughter. Her name is Nidhyana. Riva Solanki has entered politics. He got the membership of Bharatiya Janata Party in 2019. Reeva now does many works related to social service.

Made his international debut from the match against Sri Lanka

Ravindra Jadeja made his international debut on 8 February 2009 in an ODI against Sri Lanka. Two days later i.e. on February 2009, he also got the T20 cap in the match against Sri Lanka. Jadeja made his Test debut on 13 December 2012 in a match against England.

Disclaimer: The above mentioned net worth information of Ravindra Jadeja has been obtained from various websites and media reports. Jansatta.com does not guarantee its 100% accuracy.