RAW Operation Kahuta failed due to grave blunder of PM Morarji Desai

Today we talk about the most difficult and risky operation of RAW ie Research and Analysis Wing, Kahuta, which failed due to a mistake. Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) was established in the year 1968. Although the country had a brilliant intelligence agency like Intelligence Bureau i.e. IB, but during the Indo-China war in 1962 and Indo-Pak war in 1965, IB did not get much success.

RAW was formed in the year 1968 on the initiative of Rameshwar Nath Kao, whose job was to collect intelligence at the international level. In the midst of all this, the main focus remained on Pakistan and China. Because China was continuously giving strategic help to Pakistan against India. India had built the first nuclear reactor in the year 1956 itself and by the year 1964 had also achieved the capability of enrichment of plutonium. Pakistan was stunned by this.

In the 70s, RAW had spread its entire network in Pakistan. Meanwhile, it was learned that with the help of China and France, Pakistan has also started an intelligence nuclear plant in Kahuta, Rawalpindi. Behind this was the mind of AQ Khan, the great scientist of Pakistan’s nuclear program. Till now it was only a rumour, but India’s RAW and Israel’s Mossad agency were concerned about this nuclear program. When America put pressure, France also withdrew its hands with the help of Pakistan.

Now the problem was how to clarify this rumour. Then RAW came up with a unique trick, he came to know that nuclear radiation has an effect on the body of the people working in the nuclear plant. In this sequence, he monitored and stole the cut hair of Pakistani scientists from a barber shop. As soon as scientists confirmed nuclear radiation in the stolen hair sample, it became clear that Pakistan was working to make nuclear weapons.

Then RAW also acquired the blueprint of the entire plant through one person but he was demanding $1 million in return. But after the Emergency in 1977, Morarji Desai had become the Prime Minister of India. He directed RAW director R. N. Cao not to interfere in Pakistan’s internal affairs. Also refused to give the amount in lieu of blue print. Along with this, PM Desai also shared this information with Pak General Zia-ul-Haq.

After this, with the help of ISI, Pakistan found the entire network of RAW and then destroyed the network. After the failure of this mission, the director of RAW Rameshwar Nath Kao (RN Kao) also resigned from the post. However, when Indira Gandhi became the PM in 1981, Israel wanted to blow up the Kahuta plant directly, but the CIA came to know about it, after which this mission could not carry out its work.