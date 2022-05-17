Raymond Douglas Moody Charged With Murder of NY Teen Girl – Gadget Clock





The physique of a 17-year-old woman from New York who disappeared whereas visiting South Carolina’s Myrtle Seaside on spring break 13 years in the past has been discovered and a intercourse offender has been charged with homicide, kidnapping and rape, authorities mentioned Monday.

Brittanee Drexel was final seen April 2009 when she was strolling between inns in Myrtle Seaside. Her boyfriend, who stayed residence in Rochester, New York, turned involved when she stopped answering texts.

Drexel was kidnapped that night time by Raymond Douglas Moody, who raped and killed her earlier than burying her physique the following day within the woods, Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver mentioned Monday at a information convention.

Drexel’s physique was discovered final Wednesday in Georgetown County, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) down the coast from the place she disappeared. The invention got here after a flurry of ideas and investigation that included Moody’s arrest Could 4 on an obstruction of justice cost.

Investigators remained silent concerning the break within the case till Monday, when Moody, 62, was charged. Jail data didn’t point out if he had a lawyer.

Sheriff Weaver mentioned Moody has an “intensive intercourse offender historical past” however didn’t present particulars. Moody is on South Carolina’s intercourse offender registry for 1983 convictions in California for sodomy by power of somebody below 14 and kidnapping, in line with State Legislation Enforcement Division Information.

The sheriff, the Myrtle Seaside police chief, the FBI agent in cost of South Carolina and solicitor all mentioned little Monday about what helped them crack the case after 13 years of wild rumors that included stash homes for sexual abuse victims’ our bodies to be fed to alligators and rumored hyperlinks to different lacking girls.

Arrest warrants mentioned Drexel was strangled the night time she disappeared.

Police mentioned dental data backed up by DNA testing confirmed Drexel’s stays had been discovered final week.

“It’s an excellent day to soberly be reminded of Brittanee and all that she and her household have needed to undergo,” Solicitor Jimmy Richardson mentioned.

Drexel’s dad and mom made one other journey to the Myrtle Seaside space this week, however this one was totally different than the opposite visits that concerned candlelight vigils, media interviews and updates from investigators with out solutions.

“At this time marks the start of a brand new chapter The seek for Brittanee is now a pursuit of Brittanee’s justice,” mentioned Drexel’s mom Daybreak.

She thanked all of the investigators who labored to search out her daughter.

“That is actually a mom’s worst nightmare. I’m mourning my lovely daughter Brittanee as I’ve for the previous 13 years,” she mentioned.

Myrtle Seaside Police Chief Amy Prock was working for the division when Drexel disappeared and mentioned she by no means forgot the case as she rose via the ranks.

“It’s not the ultimate chapter we had been hoping for,” Prock mentioned Monday. “Each police officer has that one case that frequents their each waking thought.”