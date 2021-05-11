Razer claims its new Blade 15 is the ‘thinnest’ 15-inch RTX gaming laptop



Razer has simply introduced new variations of its Blade 15 workhorse gaming laptop, full with a few of the greatest adjustments to the lineup in a while.

Like many different laptops introduced at the moment, the new Blade 15 Superior options Intel’s eleventh Gen H-series processors and Nvidia’s RTX 30-series graphics chips, with as much as a Core i9 11900H (2.5GHz base clock, 4.9GHz enhance clock), an RTX 3080 GPU with 16GB of video reminiscence (Razer declined to share the complete graphics energy forward of publishing), and a 4K touchscreen.

(*15*)Probably the most welcome enchancment is perhaps the new fingerprint-resistant coating making its method to all of those new fashions. I can’t think about that it’ll remove fingerprints altogether, however this could deal with certainly one of the greatest annoyances with the prior fashions. The Home windows Hey webcam is getting bumped as much as 1080p decision (from 720p), and Razer claims the trackpads have improved palm rejection.

For the new design, Razer managed to shave off a bit greater than a millimeter from the thickness of the Blade 15 Superior, coming in at 15.8mm thick. Razer claims that it’s the smallest 15-inch gaming laptop with RTX graphics and is 17 p.c smaller by dimensions in comparison with the MSI GS66 Stealth. This measurement discount applies solely to the beginning mannequin that has the RTX 3060, although. Thinner may sound extra interesting, however it isn’t often higher for gaming efficiency. Nvidia permits OEMs like Razer to decide on the wattage and clock velocity of the GPU primarily based on their laptop designs, and usually talking, the thinner the laptop is, the worse it may be working video games in comparison with thicker laptops that sometimes permit for greater cooling techniques.

The upper-specced choices are thicker than this 15.8mm mannequin, however that’s roughly the identical thickness as the earlier era. The width and depth of those machines debuting at the moment are additionally unchanged from the earlier gen at 355 and 235mm (13.98 and 9.25 inches), respectively.

The most recent (and thinnest) Blade 15 Superior begins at $2,299, and this mannequin has a 240Hz QHD IPS panel with 2.5ms response time and 100% protection of the DCI-P3 gamut. It has an octa-core Intel Core i7-11800H processor, the RTX 3060 GPU with 8GB of video reminiscence, and 16GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz. This thinner mannequin has a 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD that helps PCIe 4.0 for quicker learn / write and switch speeds and a 65Wh battery. All different Superior fashions have a 80Wh battery.

The collection of ports throughout the Superior lineup is comparable however not precisely the identical as the fashions launched earlier in 2021. Probably the most notable exceptions are the two new Thunderbolt 4 ports. As well as, you’ll discover an UHS-III SD card reader, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, a headphone jack, and an HDMI 2.1 port. Apart from that, all new Blade 15 fashions help Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, 20V charging by way of USB-C.

All of the Superior fashions additionally help upgradeable storage and RAM. The beginning mannequin has just one M.2 slot due to its skinny design, however all different new fashions have a further M.2 slot for a complete of as much as 4TB of storage supported.

Spending extra will get you a greater display screen, processor, and GPU. Beneath you may see the specs of every possibility, in addition to the most up-to-date model of the prior Blade 15 Superior.

Razer Blade 15 Superior specs (mid-2021) Examine Razer Blade 15 (early 2021 mannequin) Razer Blade 15 Superior (mid-2021, beginning mannequin) Razer Blade 15 Superior (mid-2021, high-end mannequin) Examine Razer Blade 15 (early 2021 mannequin) Razer Blade 15 Superior (mid-2021, beginning mannequin) Razer Blade 15 Superior (mid-2021, high-end mannequin) Dimensions 16.9 x 235 x 355mm 15.7 x 235 x 355mm 17 x 235 x 355mm Display choices QHD (240Hz IPS), upgradeable to FHD (360Hz IPS), or 4K (60Hz OLED with contact) QHD (240Hz IPS, 2.5ms response time) OLED 4K touchscreen (60Hz, 1ms response time) Storage 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD (helps a second M.2 drive for a complete of as much as 4TB) 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD (helps a second M.2 drive for a complete of as much as 4TB) Reminiscence 16GB dual-channel DDR4-2933MHz RAM (upgradeable to 32GB, person replaceable as much as 64GB) 16GB dual-channel DDR4-3200MHz (upgradeable to 32GB, person replaceable as much as 64GB) 32GB dual-channel DDR4-3200MHz (person replaceable as much as 64GB) Processor Intel Core i7-10875H (2.3GHz base clock, 5.1GHz enhance) Intel Core i7-11800H (2.3GHz base, 4.2GHz enhance) Intel Core i9-11900H (2.5GHz base, 4.9GHz enhance) Graphics Nvidia RTX 3070 (upgradeable to Nvidia’s RTX 3080 with 16GB of VRAM) Nvidia RTX 3060 with 8GB vRAM Nvidia RTX 3080 with 16GB vRAM USB-C ports Two (one being a Thunderbolt 3 port with 4 lanes of PCIe throughput) Two Thunderbolt 4 ports Two Thunderbolt 4 ports USB-C charging Sure (20V charging) Sure (20V charging) Sure (20V charging) Battery 80Wh 65Wh 80Wh USB Sort A ports Three (3.2 Gen 2) Two (3.2 Gen 2) Two (3.2 Gen 2) HDMI 2.1 help Sure Sure Sure SD card reader Sure (UHS-III) Sure (UHS-III) Sure (UHS-III) Ethernet port No No No Headphone port Sure Sure Sure Webcam Home windows Hey 720p Home windows Hey 1080p Home windows Hey 1080p Wi-Fi 6E help Sure Sure Sure Bluetooth 5.2 5.2 5.2 Beginning value $2,499 $2,299 $3,399

All of those new Blade 15 Superior machines can be obtainable for preorder beginning Monday, Might seventeenth from Razer. They’ll go on sale and ship someday in June.

Correction: Razer’s authentic press launch and web site incorrectly listed battery capacities. The thinnest Blade 15 Superior has a 65Wh battery, whereas the thicker fashions have a 80Wh battery. This story has been up to date with the right battery data.