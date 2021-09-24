Razer Huntsman V2 review: No need for speed

Razer’s latest keyboard, the Huntsman V2, is all about speed. It is equipped with optical mechanical switches that can theoretically register key presses far faster than their conventional mechanical counterparts. Again, its 8,000 Hz polling rate means it can report that key press to your PC almost instantly.

So yes, it is theoretically very fast, arguably faster than most people think. But that speed doesn’t come at the cost of another important element of a modern mechanical keyboard. There’s RGB lighting support, software to customize the keyboard’s key maps and lighting effects, and – in the case of the full-size model – a volume wheel and dedicated media controls. But Razer has also made some choices, especially with the Linear Switch, which means the Huntsman V2 may not be to every gamer’s taste.

The new Huntsman V2 comes in four different price points, depending on whether you want a numpad, and whether you like your Switch clicky or linear. The tenkeyless model starts at $149.99 with the Clicky Switch or $159.99 with the Linear, while the full-size model is $189.99 or $199.99. This off-the-shelf mechanical keyboard is relatively expensive by standards, which means the Huntsman V2 has a lot to prove.

I’m testing two variants for this review, a Razer Huntsman V2 with clicky switches and a Razer Huntsman V2 with tenkeyless (aka TKL) linear switches, both with a UK layout (US is also available). The latter comes without a numpad, volume wheel or media keys. But both keyboards have similar core functionality, including their switch options, polling rates, and construction, so it makes sense to talk about them as a pair.

I’ve never been a fan of the Razer’s bright green and black gamer aesthetic, but I was pleasantly surprised by how the Huntsman V2 keyboards are down to their rainbow-hued RGB lighting, which is easily disabled in their settings. Both the TKL and full-size models are plain black, and their keycaps use a nice neutral font for their lettering. Only the TKL model actually shows any Razer branding, and even then it’s limited to a lettermark finely printed above the arrow keys. On full-size models, this space is taken up with indicator LEDs for things like caps lock.

This space-efficient design means that both keyboards are relatively compact considering their layouts. There’s no big forehead here as you’ll see on the Corsair’s keyboard: the footprint of both Huntsman V2s is slightly larger than their keyboard layouts. Razer includes a wrist rest with both boards—a soft cushion of imitation leather—that slightly increases their footprint, but I think it’s a worthwhile addition. The USB cable is removable on the TKL and uses a standard Type-C connector on the end of the keyboard. This is oddly (and annoyingly) fixed on the full size model.

The keycaps are made of relatively thin PBT plastic and use a double-shot design for their lettering, which allows their backlighting to shine through and should prove durable over time. All the keys here are of standard size, so you should have no problem finding aftermarket keycaps if you so choose.

The exception to its otherwise diminutive look is the keyboard’s RGB lighting, which by default cycles through a kaleidoscope rainbow of colors. I prefer a whiter color-scheme so far, and it was a simple matter of customizing it using Razer’s Synapse software. Using this software involves agreeing to Razer’s Terms of Service, but you can use it in guest mode if you don’t want to create a Razer account. Like Razer’s other products, this lighting can sync with a variety of compatible games, if you want. Its software allows the keyboard’s keys to be re-mapped, and for the most part it will remember these changes if you plug it into a different computer, although there are exceptions such as the lighting profile.

Its double-shot PBT keycaps should be durable over time

Neither keyboard feels a bit flimsy nor is there any flex, but they lack the weight and height of a keyboard like the Keykron Q1. I guess it only matters if you want a heavy keyboard to hold a heavy keyboard.

Razer’s big selling point for the Huntsman V2 lineup, and its major upgrade over its predecessor, is its 8,000kHz polling rate, which means the keyboard is checking key presses and reporting them back to your computer 8,000 times a second. Has been doing. It’s eight times faster than the original Huntsman and most other keyboards.

Other keyboards we’ve seen offer similarly high polling rates like the Corsair KK70 RGB TKL, but Razer’s Huntman has some theoretical advantages. First, while Corsair’s recent keyboard reports over USB at 8,000Hz, it’s actually only scanning internally for key presses at 4,000Hz. In contrast, Razer tells me that the Huntsman V2’s full stack is 8,000Hz, which should give it a small gain in response.

I struggled to notice accountability in practice

But more importantly, the Huntsman V2, like the earlier Huntsman, uses optical mechanical switches. This means they use a short beam of light to detect a key is pressed, instead of using metal contacts as with Cherry’s traditional MX switch design. This solves a problem with mechanical switches where the contacts can “bounce” together before making final contact. This is something that only happens for a fraction of a second, but means that traditional mechanical keyboards suffer from “debounce delay” while they detect whether a keypress has actually occurred. Optical switches do not have this problem. So in the case of the Huntsman V2, you should be able to press a switch and report it back to your machine with almost no latency, according to Razer.

That’s the theory, but while I can say I feel the difference if I wish, I struggled to notice it in practice. i played about 10 hours deathloop I struggled to notice any improvement in latency on the Huntsman V2 with my frame rate at a more or less stable 90fps and compared to my normal 1,000Hz Filco Majestouch 2 keyboard. This does not mean that there was no objective difference in latency. Filming myself hitting the spacebar overwatch The game, running at 100fps in slo-mo at 240fps, showed that the Huntsman V2 has really fast response times. It wasn’t intense enough for me to feel it in practice.

That said, these results will vary greatly depending on the type of game you play and the frame rate your machine is running on. So if you’re a fan of playing esports titles on a 240Hz or 360Hz monitor, and have fast reflexes, it can make all the difference. But, for me, the difference was negligible. For most people, I don’t think the 8,000Hz refresh rate makes enough difference over a seemingly similar competitor to warrant recommending the Huntsman V2.

The Keyboard’s Clicky and Linear Switch Options Are Very Different

It’s at this point that I outline a keyboard’s switch options in general and ask you to follow your heart: whether it’s linear switches, bumpy tactile, or clicky… smoothing out clicky switches. Be. But it’s not that easy with the Huntsman V2, which is available with clicky or linear switch options.

Yes, both the switches share a lot of similar fundamentals. They’re both optical, obviously, and both have stabilizer bars built into each switch, which Razer says is meant to cut down on the amount of moving parts. But linear switches have notably been updated since the original Huntsman, and now have a built in “silicone sound dampener”.

That means the two Switch types feel fundamentally different, far more than you’d expect when comparing the clicky and linear options on another keyboard. And I don’t think the changes Razer has made with its second-generation linear optical switches are necessarily improvements.

This is because this silicone sound damper has a huge impact on the way the linear switch feels. This is similar to the effect you’d get by installing rubber O-rings on a normal mechanical switch, only built into their design and there’s no option to remove them. Yes, it makes for a quieter keyboard, but it’s at the cost of the crispness I’d argue is part of the fundamental appeal of mechanical keyboards in the first place. It feels like you’re typing on a membrane keyboard, just with the better responsiveness and durability of a mechanical keyboard.

Clicky switches are better, but I still don’t think the typing experience is great. Although it’s not nearly as soft as the bottoming out feeling of the Linear Switch, there’s a slight softness to the feel here, and the keyboard’s stabilizers (the mechanism under the long keys that keep them from wobbling) have a slight rattle to them . If you want a lovely crisp and clean typing experience, this is not it.

On paper, the Huntsman V2 or the Huntsman V2 Tenkeyless are hard to knock down. They’re responsive to fast polling and optical switches, are well supported with Razer’s software, and have designs that should work well on basically any desk. Each also has its own good quality-of-life features, such as the volume wheel on the full-size model and a detachable USB-C cable on the TKL version.

But I think the improvement in responsiveness is modest and only relevant if you’re playing an esports-focused title at higher refresh rates. Again, when it comes to the Huntsman V2’s overall typing experience, it can’t match other keyboards with a similar price tag. This is a very functional keyboard, but it fails to match this functionality with quality.

