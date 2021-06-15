Razer is releasing its Project Hazel mask in limited drops in the fourth quarter of this year



Razer had just a few bulletins timed for E3 2021, together with its new Razer Blade 14 with AMD’s Ryzen 9 processors, and an up to date Raptor 27 gaming monitor together with a 130W GaN charger. We weren’t anticipating to listen to about the rest, however Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan introduced that its Project Hazel mask will truly go on sale, beginning early in the fourth quarter of this year.

Tan stated that Hazel will likely be launched in “drops” completely on its web site, with the first coming in that fourth quarter timeframe.

Alongside that availability announcement, Tan additionally shared some adjustments coming to the mask because it was first proven in January. Razer is planning to maintain the mask’s clear design to make it simpler to see the wearer’s mouth, however the firm may even be including inside lighting and anti-fog coating on the inside of the mask.

If you wish to see what Project Hazel seems like in your face, Razer has an Instagram filter that lets you try it on via augmented reality. (I ought to notice that for some motive, it doesn’t work for me on my iPhone 12 mini.)

We all know you’ve been ready for the Project Hazel good mask to turn out to be a actuality – we’re engaged on it and there’ll be information quickly! Meantime, we’ve made our Project Hazel good mask out there as an Instagram AR Filter. Take a look at the way it seems like on you: https://t.co/jGFjDnZHDU pic.twitter.com/j8bo5twjYU — R Λ Z Ξ R (@Razer) April 24, 2021

If you wish to be notified of the upcoming drops, enroll on the Project Hazel web site.

Correction: The Project Hazel filter on Instagram is not new; it was launched in April. We remorse the error.