Razer’s Opus X headphones: noise cancellation and low-latency for cheap



Razer introduced the Opus X, a brand new set of over-ear wi-fi headphones that supply lively noise cancellation for simply $100. Primarily based on the small quantity of variations and seemingly no main compromises in comparison with the pricier Opus headphones it launched final 12 months, these might be a strong possibility you probably have rather less cash to spend on wi-fi headphones. It’s obtainable to buy now on Razer’s website.

Total, the design seems to be just like the Opus. It’s robust to inform from photos how construct high quality or supplies might need modified given the worth discount. This mannequin is available in one in every of three new colours — inexperienced, pink, and white — that are a bit louder and extra divisive than the black or midnight blue colours of the usual Opus. The button structure has been crammed onto the rim of the proper ear cup as a substitute of splitting features throughout each the left and proper sides. The Opus X’s energy button now handles biking via lively noise cancellation and the “Fast Consideration” mode that permits you to hear extra of your environment.

The Opus X have rotating ear cups so you’ll be able to relaxation them comfortably round your neck if it’s good to take them off. Although, this extra reasonably priced mannequin lacks the characteristic that routinely pauses or performs your content material upon eradicating or placing them again on. That’s one of many greatest omissions. As for what else hit the reducing room flooring, there’s no 3.5mm jack — only a USB-C port — so that you’ll want to attach these solely over Bluetooth.

There’s really one characteristic that’s unique to the Opus X: Razer’s low-latency “Gaming Mode” that reduces the latency over Bluetooth to 60 milliseconds. We’ve seen this characteristic in different wi-fi headphones from Razer, like its Hammerhead True Wi-fi Professional.

I reviewed the Opus final 12 months and they exceeded my expectations contemplating their authentic $200 value. They’d surprisingly good sound high quality, and the lively noise cancellation is a perk you don’t typically discover at this value level (even higher, they’ve fallen in value significantly since launch). In addition they impressed me by way of battery life, and I used to be in a position to make use of them for a complete work week with out recharging. The brand new Razer Opus X declare to have even higher longevity with as much as 40 hours of battery with noise cancellation off, or as much as 30 hours with it on. If the Opus X sound almost nearly as good because the Opus, they might be an actual winner.