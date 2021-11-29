RBI imposed a fine of 1 crore on Union Bank of India for disobeying the rules

Taking a major action, Reserve Bank of India has imposed a monetary penalty of one crore rupees on Union Bank of India. This penalty has been imposed on the bank for violating the rules related to the sale of debt-laden properties and registration of fraud cases. Earlier, RBI had also imposed a fine of Rs 1 crore on State Bank of India.

The central bank said in a statement that during the investigation, it was found that the rules regarding classification of an account as red flag were not followed properly despite having early warning signs. Even after warning the bank, the provisions related to disclosure of security receipts in the annual report were violated, after which the Reserve Bank has imposed a monetary penalty on Union Bank of India.

It has been said by RBI that this action against the bank is purely related to compliance with the rules issued by the regulator and it has nothing to do with any transaction or agreement of Union Bank. Whatever agreement the bank has entered into with its customers and the rules for providing services, it will continue as before.

RBI imposes a Rs 1 Cr penalty on Union Bank of India, for non-compliance with certain provisions of directions issued by RBI contained in “RBI (Fraud-Classification& Reporting by commercial banks&select FIs) Directions 2016” & “Guidelines on Sale of Stressed Assets by Banks”: RBI pic.twitter.com/K2Voa31sW9 — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2021

According to reports, the RBI had initiated an investigation into the Union Bank’s financial position for the year 2019, in which the central bank found that Union Bank had not followed certain rules. According to the RBI, even after the initial warning, the risk category account was not properly classified.

The central bank had issued a show-cause notice to Union Bank and asked why it should not be penalized for violating RBI’s directions. After considering the bank’s reply, the RBI decided to impose a monetary penalty of Rs 1 crore on it. Earlier, the central bank had imposed a fine of Rs 1 crore on SBI for violating certain provisions of the Banking Regulation Act.