RBI JE Result 2021: RBI JE Result Announced: Reserve Bank Announces Result of Junior Engineer Recruitment Exam, Here is the direct link – rbi je Recruitment 2021 Result Announced, rbi.org.in Direct Link

RBI JE Result 2021: Reserve Bank Announces Result of Junior Engineer Recruitment Exam

Highlights RBI JE Recruitment Exam Results Announced

A link to the result has been issued on Rbi.org.in.

The online exam was conducted on 08 March 2021

RBI Junior Engineer Results 2021: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the results of the Junior Engineer Recruitment 2021 examination. Today, August 05, JE Recruitment Result 2021 (RBI JE 2021 Result) has been released on RBI’s official website rbi.org.in. A direct link to the result is given below in this news. Candidates appearing for this exam can now view their results by clicking on that link.



The RBI had on March 08, 2021 conducted an online examination for the posts of Junior Engineer (RBI JE Vacant). The test was conducted in various cities across the country. Candidates can check the results with the help of their registration number / roll number and password.

RBI JE Results 2021: How to check RBI JE results

Visit RBI website rbi.org.in. On the home page, click the Sections Updated Today tab.

The following box will open. In this, click on the Opportunity Results link.

The RBI recruitment results page will open. Here you have to click on JE (Civil / Electrical) – Panel Year 2019 Results link.

Another page will open. Click on the link at the bottom of the RBI JE exam marksheet here. The results check page will open.

Enter your registration number, password and on-screen captcha in the space provided here and login.

Now you can see your result and marksheet on the screen. Download it and print it out and keep it with you.

Click here to see direct link to RBI JE results.

