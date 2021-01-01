RBI Jobs: RBI Recruitment 2021: RBI Recruitment 2021 for BMC Post, Check Bank Job Details

Highlights RBI Recruitment 2021 notification issued.

Opportunity to get a job as a medical consultant.

Apply by October 05.

RBI Recruitment 2021: This is a great opportunity to get a job in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). RBI has issued notification for recruitment to the post of Banks Medical Consultant (RBI BMC). Interested and eligible candidates can apply in the prescribed format. The last date for submission of applications is 05 October 2021. Eligible applicants will be offered the job on the basis of interview only without giving examination.



RBI Job Notification for the post of Medical Consultant has been issued on 08 September 2021 on the official website Opport.rbi.org.in. Interested and eligible candidates can check the RBI Recruitment 2021 notification directly below the link.

Who can apply?

MBBS degree from a University or Institute recognized by the Medical Council of India Allopathy System. In addition, candidates who have completed a postgraduate degree in General Medicine can also apply for RBI Medical Consultant Recruitment. The candidate should have at least 2 years experience as a medical practitioner in a hospital or clinic. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

Also read: SSC Exam 2021: Date of SSC Steno, CHSL, SI and GD Constable Exam Announced, When to See Results?

How to get a job in RBI?

Candidates will be selected on the basis of performance in personal interview. The selected applicants will be medically examined after the interview.

Salary

Eligible candidates selected for RBI BMC Recruitment 2021 will be hired at the rate of Rs.1000 per hour for 03 years.

Working hours

Monday to Thursday will be from 9 to 11 in the morning and from 4.45 to 6. in the evening, while the Friday morning shift will be from 12 in the afternoon. Also, work will be done on Sunday from 10 am to 12 noon.

Also read: BHEL Jobs 2021: Apply online for a job in the power department, salary up to Rs. 71000

How to apply?

Interested candidates can submit application to Principal, Krishi Krishi Mahavidyalaya, Reserve Bank of India, University Road, Pune – 411016 on or before 05 October 2021. The application should be sent in a sealed cover along with ‘Application for the post of Medical Consultant of the Bank with fixed stipend on contract basis’.

Also read: Teacher Recruitment 2021: 6000+ bumper government jobs for TGT posts here, see vacancy details

RBI Medical Advisor Recruitment Notification

Official website