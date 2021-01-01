rbi.org.in: RBI Recruitment Results 2021: RBI Officers Grade B Final Results Announced, Check Link – rbi Recruitment Grade B Final Results 2021 Announced on rbi.org.in

Highlights RBI Grade B Officer Recruitment 2021 Final Results Announced.

Interviews were conducted in August 2021.

More than 300 vacancies of RBI officer grade B.

RBI Recruitment Grade B Final Results 2021: RBI Recruitment Grade B Final Results 2021: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the final results (RBI Grade B Final Results 2021) for General, DEPR and DSIM for Grade B (DR) officer posts. Candidates who appeared in the interview round can visit the RBI’s official website www. You can go to Opport.rbi.org.in and see the results.



RBI (Reserve Bank of India) Grade B (DR) General and Grade B DR (DEPR-DSIM) interviews were conducted on 2nd August and 30th August. Within 15 days from the announcement of this result (RBI Recruitment Result 2021), the marksheet for Phase-2 and interview and grade-wise cut-off marks will be available on the official website.

Vacancy Details (RBI Vacancy 2021 Details)

A total of 322 vacancies will be filled through the RBI recruitment drive. For which, online application started from 28th January and lasted till 15th February. Candidates can check RBI Grade B Final Result 2021 by following the steps given below. The direct link of RBI recruitment results 2021 is given below.

RBI Recruitment Grade B Final Result 2021: Here is how to check the result

Step 1: Visit RBI’s official website rbi.org.in.

Step 2: Scroll down to the homepage and go to the ‘Opportunities’ section.

Step 3: Here, click on the current spaces and results link.

Step 4: Now click on the link ‘Results for Grade B (DR) (GEN), (DEPR) and (DSIM) PY-2021.

Step 5: All the three links will open on the screen, click on any one.

Step 6: The result PDF will open on a new page, check your roll number here.

Step 7: Download it and take a printout for further reference.

RBI Grade B Final Result 2021 Direct Link

Official website