rbi.org.in: RBI Recruitment Results 2021: RBI Officers Grade B Final Results Announced, Check Link – rbi Recruitment Grade B Final Results 2021 Announced on rbi.org.in

- RBI Grade B Officer Recruitment 2021 Final Results Announced.
- Interviews were conducted in August 2021.
- More than 300 vacancies of RBI officer grade B.
RBI (Reserve Bank of India) Grade B (DR) General and Grade B DR (DEPR-DSIM) interviews were conducted on 2nd August and 30th August. Within 15 days from the announcement of this result (RBI Recruitment Result 2021), the marksheet for Phase-2 and interview and grade-wise cut-off marks will be available on the official website.
Vacancy Details (RBI Vacancy 2021 Details)
A total of 322 vacancies will be filled through the RBI recruitment drive. For which, online application started from 28th January and lasted till 15th February. Candidates can check RBI Grade B Final Result 2021 by following the steps given below. The direct link of RBI recruitment results 2021 is given below.
RBI Recruitment Grade B Final Result 2021: Here is how to check the result
Step 1: Visit RBI’s official website rbi.org.in.
Step 2: Scroll down to the homepage and go to the ‘Opportunities’ section.
Step 3: Here, click on the current spaces and results link.
Step 4: Now click on the link ‘Results for Grade B (DR) (GEN), (DEPR) and (DSIM) PY-2021.
Step 5: All the three links will open on the screen, click on any one.
Step 6: The result PDF will open on a new page, check your roll number here.
Step 7: Download it and take a printout for further reference.
RBI Grade B Final Result 2021 Direct Link
Official website
