RBI Recruitment 2022: RBI Jobs 2022: RBI Recruitment 2022 for Specialist Officer Posts, Salary up to Rs 1 Lakh

Highlights RBI Recruitment 2022 Notification issued.

Recruitment for the put up of Specialist Officer.

Get wage.

RBI Recruitment 2022: The Reserve Financial institution of India (RBI) has issued notification for recruitment of assorted posts in 2022. There are vacancies for many posts together with Authorized Officer Grade B, Supervisor, Library Skilled. and eligible candidates can apply on-line by means of RBI’s official web site rbi.org.in.



On-line purposes for RBI Specialist Officer Recruitment 2022 have began from fifteenth January. Eligible candidates can apply on-line until 6 pm until 04 February 2022. A complete of 14 vacancies for numerous posts will probably be stuffed by means of this recruitment drive. You possibly can view RBI job notifications and necessary data instantly under the hyperlink.

Authorities Jobs 2022: NVS stuffed greater than 1900 vacancies, wage up to Rs 2 lakh, tenth go additionally relevant

RBI Vacancies 2022 Particulars: See emptiness particulars right here

Authorized Officer in Class B: 2 posts

Supervisor (Technical-Civil): 6 posts

Supervisor (Technical-Electrical): 3 posts

Library Skilled (Assistant Librarian) in Grade A: 1 put up

Architect Grade A: 1 put up

Curator for RBI Museum in Kolkata: 1 put up

Whole variety of vacancies – 14 posts

Who can apply?

Authorized Officer in Grade B: Regulation diploma with minimal 50% marks, 2 years expertise and most age restrict 32 years.

Supervisor (Technical-Civil): BE / B.Tech diploma in Electrical Engineering or Electrical and Electronics Engineering with minimal 60% marks, 3 years expertise and age restrict: 21-35 years.

Supervisor (Technical-Electrical): BE / B.Tech diploma in Civil Engineering with no less than 60% marks with 3 years expertise. Age restrict: 21-35 years.

Library Skilled (Assistant Librarian) in Grade A: Bachelor’s diploma in Arts or Science or Commerce and Postgraduate diploma in Library Science or Library. Additionally, 3 years expertise and age vary between 21 to 30 years.

Architect in Grade A: Graduate in Structure with no less than 60% marks and age vary needs to be between 21 to 30 years.

Curator for RBI Museum in Kolkata: Put up Graduate Diploma in Historical past, Economics, Positive Arts, 5 years expertise and age vary 25 to 50 years. Learn the directions fastidiously for extra particulars.

Metro Rail Job 2022: Alternative to get job in Metro Rail, Whole 103 vacancies in numerous posts, Salary up to Rs. 2 lakhs

Pay scale

(a) For Class ‘A’ Officers: At current, the chosen candidates will probably be paid an preliminary month-to-month wage of roughly Rs. 90,100 (roughly). They may also be eligible for dearness allowance, native compensation allowance, housing allowance, particular allowance and grade allowance as per relevant guidelines.

(b) For Grade ‘B’ Officers: At current, the preliminary month-to-month whole wage is about Rs. 1,16,684 (roughly). Other than this, they may also be eligible for dearness allowance, native compensation allowance, housing allowance, particular allowance and grade allowance as per the principles relevant from time to time.

(*1*) (*1*) Intelligence Bureau: How to be a part of IB? Find out about recruitment course of and wage

RBI Recruitment 2022 Notification

On-line software hyperlink